Ryanair has announced a flash sale meaning you can pick up some flights to Spain and Italy for little more than a tenner.

As the UK has been plunged into subzero temperatures, you may have started dreaming about a bit of sun and warmer climates.

Well, Ryanair may have answered your prayers.

The budget airline is currently having a flash sale where you can get flights for as little as £12.99 each way.

You can get flights from a range of airports across the UK including Manchester, London Stansted, Liverpool, Birmingham, Glasgow and Belfast International – and can head out to Spanish destinations such as Alicante, Barcelona, Madrid and Lanzarote, and the Italian cities of Rome, Pisa, Milan and Naples.

Flights to Faro in Portugal; Marseille in France; Katowice and Gdansk in Poland as well as a host of other destinations such as Switzerland, Hungary, Sweden and Germany are also included in the flash sale.

In fact, you name a European country, and it’s probably got a destination included in this Ryanair flash sale.

For example, you could fly out from London Stansted to Valencia in Spain on January 22 and stay for a week, coming back on 29 January, with return flights costing you just £26.22 per person.

These prices do not include any extras such as choosing your seat or a 10kg cabin bag, but you can bring a small personal bag measuring 40x20x25cm.

Upgrading to a 10kg overhead locker bag, priority boarding and your choice of seat it will cost you around £23 per person per flight.

You’ll have to be quick though, as the sale is only on until midnight tonight (January 17).

You can find all the offers on the Ryanair website here.

