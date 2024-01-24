Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer traded personal insults during a bruising PMQs today, but it was Sunak’s comments about the economy that really brought the house down.

The Labour leader accused his opposite number of being “bullied” by Tory MPs as they take part in the “longest episode of EastEnders ever put to film” in one of several scathing blows today.

The prime minister countered by branding Labour leader Sir Keir a “human weathervane” and attacked his work as a lawyer as the pair traded personal insults in the House of Commons.

But it was comments Sunak made about the economy that really got people laughing.

Contrary to all evidence, he said: “Things are improving and we are making progress.”

Watch the reaction below:

It can't all be doom and gloom in the House… Luckily, Rishi was on hand to lighten the mood as MPs openly laughed in Rishi Sunak's face over Tory economy claim at #PMQs 🤯🤣 pic.twitter.com/aUOmARRjmJ — The London Economic (@LondonEconomic) January 24, 2024

