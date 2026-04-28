For decades, airplane food has been the punchline of travel jokes. But Reddit’s frequent flyers, aviation obsessives, and seasoned travelers suggest that not all in-flight meals deserve the bad reputation.

Across threads in r/travel, r/flights, r/pointstravel, and airline-specific communities, one clear pattern emerges: while many Western carriers still struggle, several international airlines consistently serve meals passengers genuinely look forward to.

From Korean BBQ in economy to multi-course Japanese fine dining, Reddit’s airline food consensus reveals that some carriers are redefining what it means to eat in the sky.

Reddit’s Top Airlines for In-Flight Food

Most Frequently Praised:

Singapore Airlines

Qatar Airways

ANA (All Nippon Airways)

Japan Airlines (JAL)

Emirates

Turkish Airlines

EVA Air

Korean Air

Cathay Pacific

Why These Airlines Stand Out:

Regionally authentic dishes

Better seasoning (important at altitude)

Larger portions

More thoughtful presentation

Premium meal pre-order systems

Stronger economy class offerings

Economy Class Winners: Surprisingly Excellent Meals

Many Reddit users emphasize that some of the best meals aren’t necessarily in premium cabins.

Standout Economy Favorites:

Korean Air / Asiana:

Bibimbap

Ssambap (lettuce wraps + bulgogi)

Gochujang accompaniments

ANA / JAL:

Rice, fish, noodles

Japanese curries

Full meal trays with desserts and snacks

AirAsia:

Reddit’s Golden Rule: Flavor Beats Fancy

Frequent flyers repeatedly note that dishes with:

Sauces

Curries

Braises

Rice bowls

Stews

…perform best in-flight because they retain moisture and flavor better under reheating and cabin conditions.

Common Reddit advice:

Avoid dry chicken or overcooked beef unless it’s heavily sauced.

Business & First Class Favorites

Premium cabins introduce another tier entirely.

Highly praised:

Qatar Airways caviar service

Singapore Airlines Book the Cook

ANA sashimi courses

JAL kaiseki-inspired menus

Emirates mezze and Arabic dishes

Turkish Airlines chef-led meal service

These airlines are frequently described less as “airplane food” and more as legitimate restaurant dining.

Major Reddit Airline Food Debates

Asian & Middle Eastern Airlines vs Western Airlines

Consensus:

Asian and Gulf carriers dominate.

Reddit users overwhelmingly cite:

Better ingredient quality

More culturally authentic cuisine

Greater consistency

Western carriers:

More hit-or-miss

Smaller portions

More processed meals

What Makes a Great Airline Meal?

Best qualities:

Bold seasoning

Moisture retention

Cultural authenticity

Portion size

Fresh accompaniments

Smart reheating compatibility

Worst qualities: