For decades, airplane food has been the punchline of travel jokes. But Reddit’s frequent flyers, aviation obsessives, and seasoned travelers suggest that not all in-flight meals deserve the bad reputation.
Across threads in r/travel, r/flights, r/pointstravel, and airline-specific communities, one clear pattern emerges: while many Western carriers still struggle, several international airlines consistently serve meals passengers genuinely look forward to.
From Korean BBQ in economy to multi-course Japanese fine dining, Reddit’s airline food consensus reveals that some carriers are redefining what it means to eat in the sky.
Reddit’s Top Airlines for In-Flight Food
Most Frequently Praised:
- Singapore Airlines
- Qatar Airways
- ANA (All Nippon Airways)
- Japan Airlines (JAL)
- Emirates
- Turkish Airlines
- EVA Air
- Korean Air
- Cathay Pacific
Why These Airlines Stand Out:
- Regionally authentic dishes
- Better seasoning (important at altitude)
- Larger portions
- More thoughtful presentation
- Premium meal pre-order systems
- Stronger economy class offerings
Economy Class Winners: Surprisingly Excellent Meals
Many Reddit users emphasize that some of the best meals aren’t necessarily in premium cabins.
Standout Economy Favorites:
Korean Air / Asiana:
- Bibimbap
- Ssambap (lettuce wraps + bulgogi)
- Gochujang accompaniments
ANA / JAL:
- Rice, fish, noodles
- Japanese curries
- Full meal trays with desserts and snacks
AirAsia:
Reddit’s Golden Rule: Flavor Beats Fancy
Frequent flyers repeatedly note that dishes with:
- Sauces
- Curries
- Braises
- Rice bowls
- Stews
…perform best in-flight because they retain moisture and flavor better under reheating and cabin conditions.
Common Reddit advice:
Avoid dry chicken or overcooked beef unless it’s heavily sauced.
Business & First Class Favorites
Premium cabins introduce another tier entirely.
Highly praised:
- Qatar Airways caviar service
- Singapore Airlines Book the Cook
- ANA sashimi courses
- JAL kaiseki-inspired menus
- Emirates mezze and Arabic dishes
- Turkish Airlines chef-led meal service
These airlines are frequently described less as “airplane food” and more as legitimate restaurant dining.
Major Reddit Airline Food Debates
Asian & Middle Eastern Airlines vs Western Airlines
Consensus:
Asian and Gulf carriers dominate.
Reddit users overwhelmingly cite:
- Better ingredient quality
- More culturally authentic cuisine
- Greater consistency
Western carriers:
- More hit-or-miss
- Smaller portions
- More processed meals
What Makes a Great Airline Meal?
Best qualities:
- Bold seasoning
- Moisture retention
- Cultural authenticity
- Portion size
- Fresh accompaniments
- Smart reheating compatibility
Worst qualities:
- Dry proteins
- Bland pasta
- Overcooked eggs
- Weak seasoning
- Minimal portions