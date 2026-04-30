For Londoners craving a true escape, Corrour Station House is the kind of rare find that feels almost mythical. Hidden deep in the Scottish Highlands on the vast, wild expanse of Rannoch Moor, this beautifully restored station house offers rest, relaxation and lungfuls of the freshest air imaginable, all in a setting so remote there are no public roads leading to it. Your only realistic way in? By rail.

And that’s exactly what makes it so special.

Swap the noise of Euston for the romance of the Caledonian Sleeper, boarding in London and drifting north overnight as the city fades behind you. By morning, you’ll wake to some of Britain’s most spectacular landscapes before stepping off directly at Corrour – one of the UK’s highest and most isolated train stations. It’s an extraordinary juxtaposition to London life: no traffic, no crowds, no endless notifications – just lochs, moorland, mountain air and utter stillness.

Corrour Station House itself combines boutique comfort with dramatic wilderness, but it’s not just the scenery that makes the journey worthwhile. Its restaurant has earned a reputation as the UK’s remotest dining destination, serving hearty homemade dishes, seasonal menus and fresh bakes that feel especially rewarding after a day exploring the Highlands. Whether you’re stopping in for a warming breakfast, leisurely lunch or fireside dinner, the food is every bit as memorable as the landscape, with menus showcased on the hotel’s website.

Overlooking Loch Ossian and surrounded by cinematic Highland scenery, it’s a destination for walkers, wild swimmers, or anyone simply wanting to disappear for a while. In an age of overdone wellness retreats, this is the genuine article: remote, restorative and refreshingly simple.

For those seeking a direct-from-London adventure that delivers both journey and destination, Corrour is a gem – proof that sometimes the best luxury is simply switching off.