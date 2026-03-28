We probably shouldn’t be laughing at Donald Trump, given the seriousness of what’s happening under his administration. But we defy anyone to listen to his latest statement and think about the company he has been keeping without, at the very least, doing a nose exhale.

ALSO READ: Donald Trump ‘watches two-minute montage of stuff blowing up every day’

Musk, Farage, Truss… this is for you!

The President landed a zinger for the ages on Friday evening, when he was asked about what trait world leaders are lacking. He went into a speech about ‘winning’, before taking a surprise detour to simply torch some of his nearest and dearest friends.

“I always like to hang around with losers actually. It makes me feel better. I hate guys who are very successful and you have to listen to their success stories – I like people who have to listen to my success. I find that people that win… it’s much easier to then be successful and lead” | Donald Trump

Donald Trump admits he ‘likes to hang around with losers’

What, we wonder, does this tell us about his opinions on Elon Musk – likely the world’s unfunniest man, who spent the early part of Trump’s second term running the ill-fated DOGE unit. The mission was a failure, and the cost-cutting service actually ended up increasing government expenditure.

Then there’s Nigel Farage, Trump’s most loyal acolyte on these shores. Never shy of seeking a photo opportunity with POTUS, the Reform leader has actually been rebuffed in his recent attempts to meet with the 79-year-old – failing where Liz Truss recently succeeded.

Wait, there’s more! Donald Trump slates Saudi leader

Trump also found time to insult another close ally, this time tearing strips off Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman. It’s not often you hear one world leader saying that another world leader is ‘kissing his ass’ – but we’ve had this nonsense for a decade from our Donald. This is diplomacy now…

“And what about Mohammed Bin Salman? He sure didn’t think he would be kissing my ass, he really didn’t! And look now – he has to be nice to me. He better be nice to me, he’s got to be.” | Donald Trump