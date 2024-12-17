Back in the glamour days of Hollywood, when movie stars like Munroe would shoot epic pictures, they’d escape to Palm Springs in-between long schedules and tiring filming days. When Covid-19 hit in 2020, the glitterati of LA flocked inland to gorgeous houses, surrounded by mountains, dotted around Palm Desert. And, if you needed a famous rehab facility, well… Betty Ford is just down the road in Rancho Mirage.

And, as celebrities and civilians from far and wide, stay in the location just a stone’s throw away from Coachella and the Joshua Tree National Park, I wanted to discover for myself…

Why is everyone going to Palm Springs?

From London it’s a notable journey – opting for a connecting flight into the endearing local airport, with an outside departure lounge (mind blown.) Or alternatively, hopping on a direct flight into LA and then doing a 2-3 hours’ drive inland – but you’ll understand instantly why people come out here.

Palm Springs has a vibe. It’s hard to put a finger on, but it just so happens to have something magical about it. The people, the place, the feel. Wherever you choose to stay, transport and taxis will get you anywhere in pretty much 30-45 minutes. And the weather is enough to make you retire from England completely and move.

As I devoured a long weekend (crazy some might say with the jet lag,) I quickly answered my burning question. People come to Palm Springs because everyone is happy here, life seems slower, and you finally get the chance to retune and relax. Something that we all can benefit from.

So, when you hop on a flight and visit for yourselves, here are my top tips to maximise that reset mode.

Stay:

The JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa is based in Palm Desert. Its spa is sensational, you’ll get lost in the different steam rooms, saunas and plunge pools – and the massages are a five-star experience that you’ll want to write home about. It has a ‘destination’ golf course, fantastic restaurants with an array of cuisine, and a ‘pool hang’ that will pop you straight on out of office mode. Also, check out the bathtubs in the rooms – it’s basically a mini pool all to yourself.

Marvel:

Sunnylands is an outdoor experience giving you a tour of an estate that will make you want to buy a cactus. In true recharge fashion, you can wander around the grounds for free, or take a tour and be wowed. Cameras at the ready!

Tour:

Rarely would I recommend, on a relaxing break, to do a tour… but the Red Jeep Tours are an introduction to the ‘real desert’ of California. Not only are the guides full of facts and information, but you also get a chance to see the history behind the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians. Also, sorry, but who doesn’t want to ride around in a beautiful red jeep in a stunning mountainous setting?

Eat and Drink:

In downtown Palm Springs there is a strip with Hollywood stars along it, The Walk of Stars, honouring a variety of people from Frank Sinatra to Lisa Vanderpump – it’s great for a stroll and your step-count. In this location, you’ll find a plethora of restaurants and bars. Tac/Quila is as fun and tasty as the name suggests, and the Farm restaurant is the perfect spot for breakfast or lunch. Eight4Nine is an absolute must for a dinner reservation. Not only is the food and drinks insanely good, but the building also used to be the first Palm Springs’ U.S. Post Office. Iconic architecture. Also, please have a cocktail at The Thompson, you’re on holiday after all.

Enjoy:

Palm Springs is known across the globe for their mid-century modern architecture. There are so many tours which will blow your mind. Whether its which celebrities have lived here, the National Parks, or why there is a mushroom house on the hillside. It’s a design centre of the universe and you must enjoy it.

—

In fact, there are many things to reference in Greater Palm Springs – and many reasons to check it out for yourself. And, as I sipped a cocktail at the famous The Trixie Motel, I no longer questioned why people come here. It’s clear to me, this place is a battery and all of us should have a recharge.

As the former Governor of California once said himself… ‘I’ll be back.”

