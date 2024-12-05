As travellers seek fresh and distinctive destinations for the year ahead, Abeona Travel Co has revealed its top picks for 2025, featuring locations poised to captivate adventurous spirits and explorers.

From the launch of Mexico’s Maya Train to the untouched natural allure of Palau, each destination promises unique experiences that celebrate culture, nature, and sustainable tourism.

“As we look to the future of travel, we’re focusing on destinations that offer more than just beautiful scenery—they connect travellers with local communities, promote sustainable exploration, and invite a deeper appreciation of our world’s hidden gems,” says Laura Molden, Founder of Abeona Travel Co.

“Our 2025 Hot List reflects our commitment to curating journeys that are as enriching as they are unforgettable.”

Here’s five destinations you will want to check out in 2025:

Mexico – NEW Maya Train Completion 2025

The highly anticipated completion of the Maya Train is poised to transform tourism across Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula, significantly enhancing accessibility to the region’s diverse cultural and natural treasures. The Yucatán Peninsula is expected to see a surge in tourism over the coming years due to improved access to lesser-visited areas along the train’s route. By 2030, the Maya Train is projected to inject double economic growth in the region and create 700,000 jobs, providing a substantial economic boost for the region.

Spanning 1,554 kilometres, the train will link major destinations including Cancún, Tulum, and Mérida, as well as renowned archaeological sites like Chichen Itza and Palenque. More importantly, it will encourage travellers to explore and invest in areas beyond traditional hotspots, highlighting hidden gems such as the jungle-clad ruins of Calakmul and the stunning Bacalar, famed for its “Lake of Seven Colours.” The Maya Train will also improve access to one of Mexico’s largest protected areas: Sian Ka’an Biosphere Reserve, 528,148 hectares of wetlands, forests, and marine habitats that is home to jaguars, manatees, and over 300 bird species.

Abeona Travel Co offers 6 nights at Hotel Esencia from £1899 per person on a half board basis, including morning coffee & pastries, afternoon tea, sunrise yoga and daily activities.

Palau – An Emerging Eco-Destination

Palau, a small island nation in the western Pacific comprising over 300 islands, is quickly gaining recognition as an emerging tourism destination celebrated for its untouched natural beauty, exceptional marine biodiversity, and deep commitment to conservation. Recognised as one of the “7 Underwater Wonders of the World,” Palau is a paradise for divers and snorkellers, offering some of the world’s most biodiverse marine ecosystems, teeming with manta rays, reef sharks, and vibrant fish species, not to mention 700 types of coral. With 80 of its waters designated as a no-fishing zone, Palau protects nearly 500,000 square kilometres of marine territory, creating one of the largest marine sanctuaries globally. Palau became the world’s first nationwide shark sanctuary in 2009.

Since introducing the “Palau Pledge” in 2017, over 500,000 visitors have signed this unique promise, committing to responsible tourism to safeguard the local ecosystem. In 2020, Palau became the world’s first nation to ban reef-toxic sunscreens, preventing harmful chemicals from entering its reefs. Signalling Palau’s rise as a high-end eco-destination, the Four Seasons recently launched its “Explorer” 11-suite yacht, with a new luxury hotel due to open in a couple of years.

Abeona Travel Co offers 6 nights on-board the Four Seasons Explorer from £7791 per person on full-board basis.

Panama – Alternative to Costa Rica

Often overshadowed by neighbouring Costa Rica, which attracted double the visitors in 2023, Panama is a hidden gem which offers similar virgin rainforest and coffee plantations for thrilling treks and zip-line adventure, fantastic surf, and fascinating indigenous culture and heritage. Panama is expanding its appeal through new eco-tourism initiatives, luxury accommodation options, and enhanced air connectivity.

Over 30% of Panama’s land is preserved as protected parks and reserves, including Coiba National Park and the cloud forests of Boquete. Panama boasts a remarkable biodiversity that includes over 10,000 plant species, 250 mammal species, and 972 species of birds, establishing it as a premier eco-tourism haven. It has also positioned itself as the whale-watching capital of Central America and was first country in Latin America to achieve protection of more than 50% of its total marine area. Panama also offers stunning beaches along the Pacific and Caribbean coasts, as well as the picturesque San Blas Islands, home to the indigenous Guna Yala community. Accommodation options range from affordable choices like Nayara Bocas del Toro and Isla Palenque to the ultra-luxurious Islas Secas, a private retreat spread across 14 islands in the Gulf of Chiriquí.

Abeona Travel Co offers 6 nights at Islas Secas from £5901 per person on a full-board basis (not only all meals and drinks but activities ranging from guided hikes, world-class diving, fishing trips to yoga classes, and a 60-minute massage per day per guest).

Paros – NEW International Airport Opening 2025

Paros, the beloved Greek island known for its serene landscapes and traditional charm, is set to welcome a wave of new visitors with the opening of its new international airport in 2025. This highly anticipated development will improve accessibility to the island, introducing Paros’ unique allure to travellers worldwide. Paros has seen a notable increase in high-end developments over the past two years, with luxury hospitality brands like the Five Collection of villas and boutique destinations such as Parocks and Cosme. These luxury additions have drawn celebrities such as the Beckhams and Roger Federer, a clear signal that Paros is the next sought-after destination in the Cyclades.

Paros maintains a distinctive pace of life compared to nearby islands like Santorini and Mykonos, which see up to 3.5 million visitors combined. In contrast, Paros attracts a more modest 500,000 visitors each year, preferring to retain its peaceful and authentic character. While the new airport is expected to boost tourism, Paros is committed to remaining a serene and authentic alternative to the bustling hotspots nearby, promising visitors an unspoiled Greek island experience.

Abeona Travel Co offers 6 nights at Parilio Boutique Hotel from £1787 on a B&B basis.

Thailand – The White Lotus Effect

The return of White Lotus in 2025 is expected to spark renewed interest in Thailand’s beach destinations like Phuket, Koh Samui, and Krabi, dubbed “The White Lotus Effect.” Abeona Travel Co. is gearing up to meet this demand by offering meticulously curated itineraries designed to capture the essence of Thailand for every discerning traveller with itineraries including lesser-known beaches such as Ao Sane in Phuket, Freedom Beach in Koh Tao, and Laem Sala near Hua Hin. Adding to the allure, Six Senses The Forestias, a unique 60-room hotel within a forest community near Bangkok, is set to open by Spring 2025, offering eco-luxury amid a woodland lagoon.

After The White Lotus Season 1 debuted at the Four Seasons Resort Maui in 2021, Hawaii saw a surge in luxury travel interest, with a 425% year-over-year increase in web traffic for the property. Following Season 2, set in Sicily’s Taormina at the luxury San Domenico Palace, inquiries and bookings to Sicily rose exceptionally with holidays from the UK to Sicily up 61% when compared to the previous year, while the US saw a 90% upsurge in inquiries. These trends highlight the power of “set-jetting” tourism, where viewers seek out destinations showcased in popular media.

Abeona Travel Co offers a 7-day itinerary comprising Bangkok & Koh Samui from £2,111 per person.

