The manor house that features in a viral TikTok video is listed on Airbnb as a place to rent – and even has a ‘Guest Favourite’ badge to boot!

Christine has listed the family-run medieval manor on the booking site, with rooms going for £150 including breakfast.

It has an impressive rating of 4.94 out of 5, with guests complimenting its spacious rooms and large beds.

Several reviews compliment Christine’s excellent hosting skills, although there are no references to her use of Gen-Z lingo.

The iconic host notes in her bio that she has “lived at Fyfield for many years and as well as running an Airbnb, [she] also teaches Pilates and the Alexander Technique.”

She adds that she is obsessed with walking her dog, German Shepherd, Molly.

You can find Fyfield Manor on Airbnb here.

