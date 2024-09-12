Passengers transiting through Britain’s busiest airport will soon have to pay a £10 charge – even if they leave the country soon after and never leave the airport.

From April 2025, the new Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) system is due to come into force, which will force almost all foreigners to obtain online permission to change planes in the UK.

Other leading hubs, such as Frankfurt, Paris and Amsterdam, have no such obligation.

The charge has sparked concerns that Heathrow could become less competitive versus European rivals, which will not only become more cost-efficient alternatives but will also provide a more seamless journey.

Analysis by the Independent suggests Heathrow could lose four million passengers per year due to the extra red tape.

A spokesperson for the airport said they had seen the loss of “a significant number of transfer passengers already”, which is likely to hit long-haul airlines such as BA, Virgin and other members of the Star Alliance the hardest.

The Inde estimates it is likely to hit the UK economy to the tune of £2.5 billion to £5 billion annually, counting lost revenue to airlines and spending in airport shops.

Another win for the post-Brexit Britain, eh!

