A dog known as ‘The Boulder’ has become the highest rated tourist attraction in Istanbul after becoming a landmark in the transcontinental city.

The Basilica Cistern, Hagia Sophia and the Bosphorus Straight are just a handful of famous tourist attractions in Istanbul that have lured visitors for centuries and are overflowing with heritage and culture.

However, despite the millions of people that visit these landmarks each year, none of them can lay claim to be the best rated attraction in the city.

That lofty honour goes to one very good boy that has made the streets his home, a dog who goes by the name of ‘The Boulder’.

Now, there are no prizes for guessing why this chonky pooch has been dubbed ‘The Boulder’ however he has been lighting up people’s holiday’s in the Turkish city.

‘The Boulder’ appears to be a stray dog who lives in the same spot in a neighbourhood near the Şişhane metro stop on the European side of the city.

Many people have stumbled across the dog and have now even made him a location on google maps, who is of course now the highest rated in the city.

He said: “In the heart of Istanbul, where the city’s vibrant life pulses unceasingly, there rests an unusual sentinel of calm and constancy. Known to locals as The Boulder, this chunky, sleeping dog defies the ceaseless hustle with his serene presence.

“Curled up on a bustling corner, he transforms the ordinary into the poetic, embodying a quiet resilience that whispers through the urban din. Since I met The Boulder, his tranquil spirit has woven itself into my life, teaching me the profound impact of stillness.

“The Boulder, more than just a beloved fixture, is a living ode to the power of peace amidst chaos, reminding all who pass by of the beauty found in stillness and the gentle strength of a restful spirit.”

Very poignant words there from the next Bill Shakespere.

Another visitor, Henry Minson, wrote: “This experience was nothing short of a spiritual revelation. His grace. His beauty. His chonk. This is single-pawedly the most life altering tourist attraction potentially in the world. The sheer size of his belly evoked deep feelings of passion and purpose.

“I too wish to sprawl out on shaded cement and be fed by loyal acolytes. I will never forget you Boulder and your mad scientist creator, who somehow managed to fuse the hard cold eternal characteristics of rock with the soft blubbery tail-wagging dog exterior, deserves endless accolades.

“May you forever bless Istanbul’s streets.”

This Boulder dog sounds like a mythical creature.

Finally, one person, Olivia Locke-Stevens, detailed their experience, praising “no wait time” to visit the dog, but also warned about heavy petting.

[He] Awoke for us!!! Gladly found after a short 5 min search. What a sight we were glad we to tick off on a trip to Turkey! Watch out he’ll snap! Would be lovely if he was delivered to a park (perhaps via crane?) & a mammogram could assess his sweet lumps and bumps.

Despite the handful of one star reviews the four-legged landmark has enough fans to keep him a fan favourite in the populous Turkish city.

