Originally, when I first thought of Malta – a small island south of Sicily – I thought of two things, Eurovision and rocks. Not really considering it as somewhere that I’d ever like to go myself. Never, in my long list of destinations to visit, had Malta crept into my mind or passport.

Idiot!

Because, taking little over 3 hours on a British Airways flight from London Gatwick, this small island treasure was somewhere that everyone should visit. Quickly becoming a hot destination spot, it’s leading the way in far more than just tourism, proving itself to be a welcoming country to all communities.

So, here I found myself for a weekend in Malta, finally seeing what all the hype was about.

After touching down in Malta International Airport, you quickly realise that this tiny island is very accessible. Uber is not only a convenient tap away, but there is also a whole plethora of transport options to cart you around its beautiful landscape. From mopeds, to tuk tuks on the stunning neighbouring island, Gozo, to coaches, and then the boats navigating the glorious coastline, you will not be stranded here. Transport a plenty! And everything also seems just like an hour or so away, perfect for a safe weekend getaway – solo or otherwise.

Starting as you mean to go on, the first stop on a weekend tour should be the Ta’ Betta Wine Estates. A family-run winery with rolling views, picturesque settings and even its own donkeys. Yes, you heard me right. Instantly, on a Friday afternoon, you’ll forget about the working week and sip a rose in the warmth (yes, still warm,) forgetting why on earth you were even stressed during Thursday’s long meeting. And relax.

With multiple location options to bed down, I stayed in the vibrant and well connected, St Julien’s at the InterContinental Malta. With a spa to aide relaxation and a rooftop pool with a drop off view to make you gasp, it is the perfect base for a short stay. However, there are many places to welcome you on the island. The eye-catching town and capital of Valletta is not one to overlook. Whether you use it as just a base, or visit, you will instantly get lost in the narrow streets, unique boutiques and eateries that line every turn. Stunning restaurants, smiling locals and a charm that you don’t often come across in England awaits you. Be sure to catch a ‘dghajsa tal-pass,’ the traditional Maltese boat, and take a tour of the grand harbour. When you are back on dry land, Café Society is a notable must visit to address any sea legs. If you are brave enough, try their pickle shot and make sure you capture the facial reaction that comes next, on camera. For dinner, hit up Fifty-Nine Republic. Sitting outside, people watching and drinking a Pinkie Twinkie, will be just the evening you never knew that you needed.

And then prepare yourself, because Malta is an island with layers. An absolute MalTEASE of a destination.

As you relax into your weekend away, Malta will unveil more than you might realise it has to offer. This is a country that packed a surprise, and a good one of that. Not only had my stress levels decreased from the welcoming people, it had also become a place full of allure. Firstly, it was the backdrop for multiple films and TV shows, including the new Gladiator and Game of Thrones. Next, its coastline is home to these beautiful rock side ledges with accessible steps into the water. A ready-made dipping pool that will have you reaching for your beach towel in no time and losing an afternoon in style.

But it isn’t just the beauty the island holds, the Instagram-worthy fishing village of Marsaxlokk, or the food and drink it offers up, it is also the remarkable stance on LGBTQIA+ rights. Malta was the first country to ban conversion therapy and make it illegal. Well order me another Pinkie Twinkie, I’m staying! And, as you chat to the locals, you’ll quickly realise that this isn’t just an ally country, it is a place that accepts the community and let them live. In short, Malta offers up a fondness that I couldn’t shake off. It provides safety to its visitors, regardless of background, something that other destinations could take note of.

As Malta Pride rolled round and the weekend came to an end, the entire population seemed to come out to Valletta to celebrate. I walked amongst the people in the parade, and the allies supporting street-side, smiling a huge grin. This was a country leading in both travel and acceptance, something in 2024 that should be a given, but unfortunately isn’t. Malta provides tourists with the views, the food, the drink, and above all, the safety to be yourself.

Pride or otherwise, when I first thought of Malta – a small island south of Sicily – I thought of two things, Eurovision and rocks. And now, I realise it’s so much more. I’ve stamped my passport and would encourage others to do the same.

Cin Cin

