Pahli Hill, on Mortimer Street in Fitzrovia, has consistently raised the bar for South Asian cuisine in London, famously marrying European techniques and precision with the richness and flavour of the sub-continent.

Banglaore-born Head Chef Avinash ‘Avi’ Shashidhara started with an internship with the Oberoi group, from which he marched up the ranks, eventually leaving India to perfect his cooking in the UK where he worked at Claude Bosi’s two-Michelin-starred Hibiscus, and spent a decade working at The River Café.

He was one of the winners of the BBC’s 20204 Great British Menu competition.

Finally, he opened Pahli Hill Bandra Bhai in Fitzrovia on the site of the old Gaylord restaurant, one of the oldest in London. He serves Indian dishes inspired by traditional recipes and has a Michelin Bib Gourmand 2022 plate. His chicken tikka is a dish of wonder to behold – I never knew what chicken tikka could be until I tried his. The food here is simply amazing.

Now, in an almost mythical tie-up with one of my favourite drinks, he has partnered with The Macallan Whisky to run a six-course tasting menu on Wednesday 20th November to celebrate the launch of The Macallan Harmony Collection Vibrant Oak.

Guests are promised an evening of beautifully crafted cocktails, neat drams and a six-course paired dinner, which draws on inspiration from regional Indian cooking and European techniques. The menu showcases the best of Scottish produce, using mushrooms from Scotland, scallops from Orkney and crab from Inverness, as well as one of the dishes featuring venison which is synonymous with Scottish cuisine and of which we should all be eating more.

India is one of the largest consumers of whisky in the world, and this partnership highlights how well its rich cuisine goes with a premium whisky such as Macallan’s.

The 6 course, one night only, tasting menu is one I suggest is not to be missed. You can book now before tickets run out and select your own time between 5pm – 9:30pm. Tickets cost £70 per person, including six courses, a cocktail on arrival and drinks pairings.

Pahli Hill Bandra Bhai, 79-81 Mortimer Street, London W1W 7SJ – 020 8130 0101

[email protected]

www.pahlihillbandrabhai.com

