In London, there are six airports that facilitate flights from around the world every day, with people travelling to experience all of the amazing things this city has to offer tourists and those conducting important business. Depending on what part of London you want to visit and what you’re planning to do, some airports may be better situated for you to fly into than others. Below, we discuss some of London’s most popular airports to help you decide which one is right for you.

London City Airport

London City Airport stands out as the premier choice for travellers seeking quick access to central London. Its prime location minimises travel time between the airport and your final destination, making it especially popular among business professionals on tight schedules. Ten airlines operate in this airport; however, many people take a private plane to London City Airport for the sake of privacy, convenience, and accessibility.

London Luton Airport

Up next on this list is London Luton Airport sitting just outside of London. This is a popular option for those looking to stick to a tight budget. This airport alone carried over 16 million passengers in 2023, making it the 5th busiest airport in the UK. Thanks to the airport’s close proximity to the city of London as well as the countryside beyond, it is an attractive option for those travelling for both business and leisure. The airport boasts exceptional public transport links to central London. Frequent buses and trains operate throughout the day, ensuring seamless connectivity for passengers at any time. This means that if your flight arrives at Luton Airport in the middle of the night, you won’t be stranded with no way of getting into London.

London Stansted Airport

London Stansted Airport is located close to Stevenage and facilitates a huge amount of travel into London every year, with almost 28 million passengers passing through its terminals in 2023. Being the 3rd busiest airport in the UK, there are plans for an expansion to one of its terminals. This expansion includes an additional departure lounge and security hall as well as three aircraft bays with increased baggage capacity for travellers.

Some of these large commercial airlines complete over 1000 flights to London Stansted Airport every day. Much like London Luton Airport, Stansted Airport has fantastic connections to the centre of London, with trains that take you directly into the city in less than an hour. This is perfect for those who don’t want to spend a huge amount of time travelling to their final destination after a long flight, allowing more time to enjoy the wonders of London and take in everything this amazing city has to offer.

London Gatwick Airport

The second largest airport in the UK is London Gatwick Airport, located in Sussex. In 2023, over 40 million people travelled through its terminals. It is a major transport hub for people travelling to London and the surrounding area for work or a holiday. There are 47 airlines that fly in and out of London Gatwick Airport and facilitate flights to 165 destinations around the world every day.

For those who frequently travel to London for business, London Gatwick Airport is a popular option thanks to its number of business-class terminals and lounges. This offers a comfortable flying experience and attracts those travelling on business to London every city. The airport is also a leader in the destinations that you can fly to around the world, including Vancouver, Cape Town, and Aruba, which has also contributed to the rise in the number of passengers choosing to fly in to and out of London Gatwick Airport.

London Heathrow Airport

The final airport on this list is London Heathrow Airport, which facilitated travel for almost 80 million people in 2023. This is perhaps the most famous UK airport and has hotels in the surrounding area, which is ideal for those who are travelling on a connecting flight through Heathrow. In addition to this, this airport has amazing connections to London and the rest of the UK, which means you will have no problem continuing your journey to other major cities and ports in the country.

Explore London Now

London is a fantastic city with so much to offer tourists from around the world. There are a number of London-adjacent airports you can fly into on a trip to the UK, so it is worth weighing up the different options to find the airport for you. One thing that you can be sure of is that you won’t regret a trip to London, and you will likely want to book your next trip back as soon as possible.