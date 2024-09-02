A new Byline TV report has uncovered growing resentment in Russia towards Vladimir Putin’s war with Ukraine, which is said to be “burning through cash” and pushing taxes up.

After more than 900 days of war, the two countries show no sign of letting up in the fight or moving closer to the negotiating table.

The two sides are pursuing ambitious ground offensives, with the Ukrainians driving into Russia’s Kursk region and the Russian army pushing deeper into the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine.

Both sides are battering each other with regular long-range drone and missile strikes, sometimes launching more than 100 weapons in aerial attacks that suggest they are still pouring resources into weapon production.

Russian air defences intercepted 158 Ukrainian drones during the night from Saturday to Sunday, including two over Moscow and nine over the surrounding region, the defence ministry said.

The UK’s Ministry of Defence said that Russian forces accelerated their advance on they key Donetsk stronghold Povkrosk over the past week and are likely within six miles of the city.

According to Byline TV, there are growing feelings of frustration in Russia at the drawn-out war, which has seen citizens cut off from the rest of the world and made to fork out for the expensive military effort.

Watch the report in full below:

Related: AfD becomes first far-right party to win a state election in post-war Germany