Chef Aaron Fitzgerald is set to host regular supper clubs in the vines at Downsview Vineyard this summer, featuring seasonal produce and beautiful wines.

Nestled in the heart of the Weald of Sussex and Kent countryside, Downsview is a family-run vineyard and winery that is collaborating with local producers and chefs to create a unique destination for food and wine lovers.

From fine dining amongst the vines to sunny afternoon picnics and Friday night pizza and fizz, Downsview is offering locals and beyond so much more than a cellar door.

Husband and wife team, Toby and Katy Spiers took over Downsview in July 2020 and transformed the space; with a cosy tasting room for colder nights and an outdoor kitchen and seating area has been added to the winery to make the most idyllic spring and summer evenings.

Wines are made by Toby, who opens the winery every weekend for tastings, vineyard tours and cellar door sales.

A new summer dining programme in collaboration with local chef, Aaron Fitzgerald will see regular supper clubs will be held among the vines, featuring seasonal produce and beautiful wines from the vineyard and across the world to match.

For a more casual evening, Downsview is open every Friday afternoon and evening for pizza cooked al fresco from the vineyard’s pizza oven and served with a selection of home-produced wines and ciders, with locally brewed beer.

Those just looking to drop in and try some wine can choose from charcuterie boards and tasting flights.

