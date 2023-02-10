Tivoli Avenida Liberdade is as much a part of Lisbon’s DNA as pastel de nata, the 25th de Abril Bridge and its ornate azulejos tiles. An authentic historical relic that has been delivering the finest hospitality since 1933, this five-star hotel is a place to see and be seen. Since day one, Tivoli has treated its guests like celebrities or royals and welcomed a few (rumour has it Ronaldo and Michael Jordan dined together at SEEN on the roof here once). The grand dame hotel is also home to one of the city’s finest rooftop bars, the Sky Bar, a place to mingle with Lisbon’s high society and soak in far-reaching city views.

Location 9/10

A 25-minute taxi from the airport, Tivoli Avenida Liberdade sits in the heart of Lisbon and folds directly onto the city’s main artery, Avenida da Liberdade. Follow the boujee shopping boulevard down to the river’s edge, and you’ll be in the heart of downtown Lisbon in just 15 minutes. To see more of the charming yet crumbly parts of the city, it’s a 20-minute walk to Bairro Alto. Some of Lisbon’s hottest restaurants are nearby, including Yakuza by chef Olivier – one of Lisbon’s best Japanese sushi spots. Avenida metro station is just down the road for those not keen on walking. It will connect you to most of Lisbon’s must-see attractions.

Rooms 8/10

Rooms at Tivoli Avenida Liberdade are compact yet tastefully decorated. Think regal decor with neutral hues, elegant furniture, gold finishes and velvet headboards. The hotel has a variety of 285 rooms, ranging from standard deluxe rooms to family rooms and suites. The plushest come with fresh orchids, free-to-use adaptors and Banho toiletries. Deluxe rooms have views over the courtyard, Avenida da Liberdade, or the city. However, in all rooms, the beds are six-star quality, with plush feather mattress toppers, silky soft sheets, and a choice of pillows. Exterior-facing rooms have large antique double windows that open wide, inviting in fresh air and city sounds. Family rooms have double or twin beds, plus an additional sofa bed. Guests who’ve booked suites can also access added extras, like daily tea, a VIP lounge on the 9th floor, and a floor manager.

Style, staff and stuff 10/10

Guests stay here for various reasons: the history, the location, the esteem but mainly the old-world customer service. From the moment you arrive, staff pay the utmost attention to every detail and address guests by name. Here, there is no above or beyond. On one occasion, guest relations delivered juice and tea to the room when they found out someone had been unwell. Meanwhile, the concierge prides itself on providing you with the information you need. They even went as far as printing a list of the best parks in Lisbon when we mentioned wanting to find a quiet green space to read. A touch as sweet as the unique scent floating through the hotel’s corridors. When questioned, the front-of-house manager, Nelson, told us that while Tivoli happily shares its history and luxury, it does not share all of its secrets. Aside from service, the hotel has an outdoor pool surrounded by a botanical garden – available in the summer months. There’s also a fully-functioning 24-hour gym. Elsewhere, Anantara Spa on-site provides many treatments in six different treatment rooms and a sauna.

Food 10/10

With two restaurants on its grounds and a lavish breakfast buffet, Tivoli doesn’t disappoint with eating and drinking options. The buffet breakfast is served in the restaurant adjacent to the lobby, Cervejaria Liberdade, from 7-10:30 am. It boasts everything from fresh fruits and detox juices to an omelette station and fresh smoked salmon. Guests serve fresh honey from the honeycomb and fill plates with delicious local pastries. The same restaurant has a superb assortment of local meat and seafood favourites for lunch. Featuring possibly the best seafood rice stew we’ve ever tasted. Decadent seafood towers, consisting of the freshest oysters, crab, shrimp, and clams, are also available. On weekdays from 12:30 – 3 pm, guests and non-guests can indulge in a fantastic executive two or three-course prix-fixe menu for £25 or £29 — a steal.

Drink 10/10

Tivoli tends to shine brightest when the sun goes down. The top-floor restaurant SEEN, by Olivier, is just as stunning as the delectable food. SEEN provides an unforgettable dinner with a comprehensive menu consisting of share plates like wagyu gyoza or lamb croquettes, caviar, and sushi. Last but not least, the best rooftop in a city filled with rooftop bars, guests must visit the Sky Bar at the top of the hotel. Open-air and full of life, this bar offers up breathtaking views of Lisbon. Entrance is free, subject to availability. Be sure to arrive early and stay late listening to music, drinking speciality cocktails, and mingling with Lisbon’s in-crowd from 5 pm through sunset and into the late hours of the evening before diving into the nightlife of Lisbon.

Fact Box

Standard Deluxe rooms from around £300 a night – tivolihotels.com/pt/tivoli-avenida-liberdade-lisboa



Av. da Liberdade 185, 1269-050 Lisboa, Portuga