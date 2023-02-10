The Conservative Party has slumped to a historic defeat in the West Lancashire Parliamentary by-election .

The party recorded their worst-ever result in the constituency as Labour’s Ashley Dalton ran out a comfortable winner to become the new Member of Parliament for West Lancashire.

Dalton, who works part-time for a local charity, secured a majority of 8,326 over Conservative candidate Mike Prendergast, with a 10.52 per cent swing from the Tories to Labour.

The result comfortably beats the Conservative’s 1997 result as the worst they have ever recorded in West Lancashire.

🚨 | BREAKING: Labour have won the West Lancashire by-election:



LAB: 62.3% (+10.2)

CON: 25.4% (-10.9)

REF: 4.4% (+0.1)

LDEM: 4.1% (-0.8)

GRN: 2.9% (+0.5) — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) February 10, 2023

In her victory speech at Burscough Racquet and Fitness Centre, she said: “Tonight the people of West Lancashire constituency have spoke on behalf of the country.

“They have sent a message to this Conservative Government. They do not have confidence in them to govern or the Prime Minister to lead.

“Prime Minister, your Government has no ideas or a plan to address the big issues facing our country, like record levels of child poverty and people dying waiting for ambulances.”

She added: “These are testing times for our country. I have had hundreds of conversations with voters and I know how hard life has become and the unthinkable choices people are having to face – paying their bills or buying food.

“Rishi Sunak’s Conservatives no longer have a mandate to govern. His Government has no ideas, no plan to address the big issues facing our country and the voters tonight have sent a message to the Prime Minister – your Government is failing British people.

“Move out of the way. Let Labour take over and it’s time for a general election.”

