The Conservative Party has slumped to a historic defeat in the West Lancashire Parliamentary by-election .
The party recorded their worst-ever result in the constituency as Labour’s Ashley Dalton ran out a comfortable winner to become the new Member of Parliament for West Lancashire.
Dalton, who works part-time for a local charity, secured a majority of 8,326 over Conservative candidate Mike Prendergast, with a 10.52 per cent swing from the Tories to Labour.
The result comfortably beats the Conservative’s 1997 result as the worst they have ever recorded in West Lancashire.
In her victory speech at Burscough Racquet and Fitness Centre, she said: “Tonight the people of West Lancashire constituency have spoke on behalf of the country.
“They have sent a message to this Conservative Government. They do not have confidence in them to govern or the Prime Minister to lead.
“Prime Minister, your Government has no ideas or a plan to address the big issues facing our country, like record levels of child poverty and people dying waiting for ambulances.”
She added: “These are testing times for our country. I have had hundreds of conversations with voters and I know how hard life has become and the unthinkable choices people are having to face – paying their bills or buying food.
“Rishi Sunak’s Conservatives no longer have a mandate to govern. His Government has no ideas, no plan to address the big issues facing our country and the voters tonight have sent a message to the Prime Minister – your Government is failing British people.
“Move out of the way. Let Labour take over and it’s time for a general election.”
Related: Roger Waters dubbed ‘just a brick in the wall of Russian disinformation’ following UN comments