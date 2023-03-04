Stay in one of the safest pockets of NYC while perhaps bumping into locals like Robert De Niro, Beyoncé or Jay-Z as you walk to many of New York City’s top attractions and neighbourhoods. The Walker Hotel Tribeca is a boutique luxury hotel in the heart of Lower Manhattan. Historically, the Tribeca neighbourhood was an industrial area with factories for produce, dry goods and textiles. In recent decades, it has transitioned to artists, actors and celebrities, who have made it the hip and trendy scene it is today. Tribeca has become one of the most desirable and expensive areas to live and work in the city. The hotel has transformed from a former ribbon factory into a four-star luxury property that promises contemporary rooms, all-day dining options, a 24-hour gym, rooftop & basement bars, and walkability to some of the best sights and sounds of New York City.

Location 9/10

The Walker Tribeca hotel is located on the corner of Broadway, a block south of Canal Street, in the area known as TriBeCa, an acronym for Triangle Below Canal Street. It’s just a 3-minute walk from the Canal Street Subway station, making it an easy jumping-off point to explore the rest of NYC. More importantly, the hotel’s location lends itself nicely to walk to many of New York City’s top attractions and dining options. Shop until you drop in the Soho neighbourhood, which is less than five minutes walk. Twenty minutes by foot will land you at the One World Trade Center and 9/11 Memorial. If you’re looking to dive into a world of food, just around the corner is Mulberry St, the heart of Little Italy. Chinatown is a few minutes walk to enjoy the city’s best roast duck or hand-pulled noodles. The madness that is Times Square is reachable on foot in about an hour, but it’s also easy to access via the metro. If you want to stay close to the hotel, the Tribeca area has art galleries, delicious restaurants, trendy coffee shops and lovely public parks to explore.

The digs 8/10

The Walker Tribeca’s building has a modern, timeless design and blends contemporary taste with a Golden Age of New York City vibe. The 171 rooms are compact yet tastefully designed to be functional and feel more significant than they appear. Wall-mounted flat-screen TVs come with Google Chromecast to stream your favourite shows. Lighting and blinds are controlled via multiple access points in the room for ultra convenience. Beds are tucked into the wall, meaning the inside sleeper must climb over. Bathrooms offer needed amenities and spa-style rainfall showers. If a city view is what you desire, be sure to request a higher floor when checking in. The rooms are cosy, but the size should not be an issue, as sitting in your hotel room typically isn’t on the itinerary for NYC.



Style, staff and stuff 8/10

The Walker Tribeca hotel does a great job keeping you on-site with its amenities. The street-level lobby offers tall ceilings, large windows to bring in light, and lots of space for sitting, having a coffee or working. The atmosphere is that of young professionals, and it seems most are familiar with NYC versus your typical tourist. In the evenings, one can enjoy soft music playing and a drink from the bar. The check-in desk is one floor down and boasts that old-world New York City feel with dark wood finishes and dimly lit accent lighting. There is a sleek 24-hour gym for those looking to stay fit during their stay. The service is attentive, and rooms are cleaned daily. There is also a rooftop bar open to guests (closed in winter). Live music can be heard nightly at the speakeasy-style bar, Saint Tuesday.

The staff are friendly and attentive without making things seem too fussy.

Food and Drinks 8/10

The Walker Tribeca hotel offers a couple of different options to eat well and to have fun, in the words of Chef Fernando Trocca. Mostrador is the hotel’s leading restaurant and is the brainchild of the aforementioned Chef and his business partner, restaurateur Martin Pittaluga. With multiple locations globally, the restaurant focuses on seasonal veg-forward ingredients and serves breakfast, lunch and dinner. A simple breakfast is available M-F 7:00-11:00 am. A more indulgent a la carte brunch can be enjoyed on weekends from 10 am to 4 pm.

Dinner is available Wed-Sat 6-10 pm with dishes like Smoked Paprika Prawns or Saffron Risotto Veal Osso Buco. In addition to the restaurant, Blue Bottle Coffee is housed in the hotel lobby and is open from 6:30 am to 7pm to buy pastries, coffee, tea and other snacks. If drinks are more your scene, the hotel features a rooftop bar, Happy Be, which serves beer, wine, and fruit-forward cocktails overlooking the streets of Manhattan (Closed in Winter Months). Music lovers will enjoy the chic sub-cellar bar, Saint Tuesday. Live music plays from 9:30 pm-midnight every evening, and the drinks are modern variations of American classics. Open from 6 pm to 2 am nightly. Reservations are recommended and accessible via the website Resy.

Fact Box:

Rooms: Standard double rooms start at around £180

Website: Walker Hotel Tribeca

Address: 77 Walker Street, New York, New York 10013