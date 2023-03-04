Stratford might not be at the top of your list for a night out in the capital, but this part of East London is becoming more and more favourable thanks to Westfield shopping centre and its ever-expanding residential hubs. The Gantry opened its doors last year and has already established itself as one of east London’s best hotels, featuring swish interiors, a quality restaurant and a lavish cocktail bar.

The area 7/10

The Gantry is slap-bang in the middle of Stratford amid music, art, dining, and nightlife. Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, Westfield shopping centre, and Hackney Wick are all on the hotel’s doorstep, and Stratford International train station is just a five-minute walk away. Therefore, central London is easy to reach, with Kings Cross St Pancras just a six-minute train ride away.

The digs 8/10

There’s a choice of four types of rooms at The Gantry, and none disappoint. Guests can choose from a King Gantry Room, a King Deluxe Room, a Twin Gantry Room or a Twin Deluxe Room. Two suites are also available for those who want to push the boat out. But before you even make it to your room, you’ll feel right at home in the reception – kitted out with a mismatched variety of multi-coloured sofas and armchairs and decorated with plants, books and plush wooden floors. The 291 rooms at The Gantry are equally warm, painted in a stunning shade of blue with copper wall panels and matching lights contrasted against chaise longue and stylish silver trunks.

Style, staff & stuff 9/10

The staff at The Gantry were nothing short of friendly from the moment we checked-in. Everyone – from the dining staff to bartenders – was very welcoming without being overbearing.

The hotel has plenty up its sleeve for expansion. It will soon be opening a stunning 18th-floor restaurant complete with a bar and terrace, which will offer panoramic views of London. Guests will be able to soak in the chic urban ambience with a cocktail and stay on for a three-course dinner and late-night music.

Food & drink 9/10

The Gantry’s main dining spot is Union Social. It’s located on the first floor and is flanked by an elegant cocktail bar on one side, an open kitchen on the other with floor-to-ceiling windows and a huge wrap-around terrace. The venue combines the ever-changing landscape of Stratford with an industrial-influenced interior.

Dishes at Union Social reflect London’s dynamic food scene and international population. Hailing from Sicily, Executive Chef Salvatore Coco has travelled extensively. His menus reflect this and feature flavours from all around the world while elevating local produce from the Southeast of England.

The all-day dining menu is a nice mixture of small and large plates and sweet treats. The prices are reasonable, with the most expensive small plate, an Épicerie Board with a British Selection of cured meats and cheese with homemade pear jelly and Rye sourdough costing £15. There is a delicious mixture of meat and fish available as large plates, including Ballotine De Poulet De Bresse (£17), Roast & Pressed Shoulder of Lamb (£20), and Pan-Fried South Coast Fillet of Coley (£17).

After dinner, there’s an opportunity for guests to enjoy drinks at Coupe – The Gantry’s very own Sparkling Bar. Complete with its own banquette seating and outdoor terrace, Coupe at Union Social offers an ever-changing menu of effervescent specialities, from championing English sparkling wine to introducing the newest Hard Seltzers. Guests can sip on some of the UK’s finest fizzes from revered estates such as Gusbourne and Rathfinny. Enjoy Champagne, Prosecco, and a concise list of sparkling cocktails and spritzes curated by mixologist Walter Pintus.

Fact Box

Rooms: Double rooms available from around £140 a night

Website: thegantrylondon.com

Address: 40 Celebration Ave, East Village, London E20 1DB, United Kingdom

