When a journalist becomes the centre of the story themselves, things end up getting messy. Isabel Oakeshott, who has found herself in the middle of a media frenzy this week, was challenged on her decision to leak thousands of WhatsApp messages from Matt Hancock.

Isabel Oakeshott terminates interview with Cathy Newman

It didn’t end well for her. Cathy Newman, the veteran broadcaster of Channel 4 News and Times Radio, interviewed Oakeshott on Friday night. Amongst other things, the Telegraph reporter was asked about her history of revealing private information from her sources.

Newman referred to cases involving Katie Price and David Cameron, where Oakeshott publicised details that were classed as sensitive. She also accused her fellow industry profession of ‘dropping Matt Hancock right in it’ with the publication of The Lockdown Files.

Matt Hancock’s WhatsApp messages made public

Texts sent by Hancock to his fellow members of government during the COVID-19 lockdowns were given to Oakeshott, who published his ‘Pandemic Diaries’ last year. The memoir was released shortly after his controversial stint on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here.

Amongst some of the more damaging exchanges, Hancock and Gavin Williamson branded teachers ‘workshy’, following a row about children returning to school in January 2021. Tensions ran high between Cabinet members, as Hancock also clashed with Rishi Sunak.

Isabel Oakeshott taken to task by journalist colleague

During the interview, Newman asked if any source could ever trust Oakeshott again, given her recent record of releasing sensitive information. This line of questioning rattled the reporter, who promptly terminated the interview live on-air.

“You’ve ripped up an NDA to dump Matt Hancock in it. It’s not the first time. You also published an unsubstantiated allegation that a ex-PM engaged in a sex act with a dead pig, You’ve published emails from Aaron Banks. How can any source trust you again?” | Cathy Newman