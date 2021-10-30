The Resident Kensington is a homely, tranquil retreat from London’s busy streets. This four-star hotel is not only quiet, but comfortable and well-located. Housed in an elegant Edwardian town house only yards from Earl’s Court station. If you’re not struck on West London, don’t fret, The Resident has three other hotels across London (Soho, Covent Garden and Victoria), as well as one in Liverpool. Each comes with lashings of old-world charm and a service-focussed approach to hospitality.

The area

The Resident Kensington, unsurprisingly, sits in the borough of Kensington and Chelsea – one of London’s most affluent areas. Kensington high street, packed with retailers, is a twenty minutes stroll. While Earl’s Court station, a transport hub that connects you to all parts of London, is just a five-minute walk away. You’ll also find shops, supermarkets, restaurants and bars on Earl’s Court road. The Design museum is a 15-minute wander from the hotel and Hyde Park is just under 30 mins on foot (or 12 on the tube). Those arriving by train can get to Kings Cross or Euston station via the tube in under 30 minutes.

The digs

All 65 rooms at The Resident Kensington are functional, snug, peaceful spaces with muted colour palettes. Each comes with designer coffee machine, microwave, sink and fridge – ideal for families. Another bonus is the Brita tap that filters London’s notoriously hard water. TVs have freeview channels and are adequately sized, although introducing smart TVs with Netflix, Amazon and the likes would be a vast improvement.

Getting your head down at The Resident Kensington is not a problem. Mattresses are chunky, carpets fluffy, the bedding is premium and the rooms temperate. The stripped-back décor might not be to everyone’s taste (including this writer’s), but is perfectly functional and not at all offensive. Perhaps the owners are catering to more traditional guests interested more in substance than style – both things it achieves. Everything is immaculately clean, cosy and you can barely hear a pin drop, despite being in the heart of London. Returning to your room at night is like sitting by a warm fire as the rain pounds outside.

The style, staff and stuff

Traditional and charming is how we’d describe this hotel – from its regal Edwardian facade to its bucolic interiors. The lobby is quaint and well-finished with mood-lighting, books and fireplace. However, the service is what makes this hotel stand out. Vicktoria and Maria are friendly, knowledgeable and charismatic, regularly engaging in witty conversation and helping guests decide where to go for dinner. And everyone on the reception says hello and goodbye as you leave the building.

Although amenities are limited – there is no gym, pool bar or restaurant – the hotel does have partnerships with local businesses offering discounted services its guests. WiFi is available and free, however, it can be patchy depending on where you are in the property. Don’t expect mod-cons or over-the-top customer service either or you’ll be disappointed. The vibe here is more relaxed, friendly and laidback, like staying with a friends or family.

Food and drink

The Resident Kensington doesn’t have a restaurant or bar. Still, the hotel is happy to shop for groceries at no extra cost – should you want breakfast items, lunch or dinner option in your room. In the lobby, guests can also enjoy coffee, tea and snacks (nuts, chocolate, crisps etc.). For breakfast, Paul’s bakery is only a few minutes’ walk away, offering croissants, cakes, sandwiches and hot beverages. Pus there’s plenty of restaurants close-by that the staff are happy to point you in the direction of.

Insider tip

Ask for a front-facing, above-ground room as some of the rooms at the back aren’t as luminous.



Room rates at The Resident Kensington start from £129.

For more information visit: www.residenthotels.com/the-resident-kensington