Your daily weather forecast for the UK and London.

UK Weather forecast for Sunday 31 October 2021

Early rain over parts of England, Scotland, and Wales slowly clears away eastwards. Sunny spells and showers follow into the south whilst further north rain returns later. Windy.

Outlook for Monday to Wednesday:

Sunshine and showers, some heavy, mainly around the coasts. Often windy in north and west, lighter elsewhere. Temperatures a little below average.

London Weather forecast for today:

Broadening band of occasionally heavy rain crossing the region on Sunday morning. This clearing to sunnier conditions through the afternoon with a few sharp showers. Remaining breezy. Strong coastal winds. Maximum temperature 14 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: Low.

UK Weather Warnings: Rain.

Chance of precipitation: <30%

Outlook for Monday to Wednesday:

Monday is bright and breezy with showers, mainly near coasts. Winds decreasing. Tuesday is perhaps cloudier with rain or showers. Wednesday bright with any showers most likely in the afternoon Feeling colder.

