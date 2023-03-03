Ambulance strikes scheduled for next week have been suspended after the Government agreed to discuss pay for this year, the GMB and Unison unions have said.

The union said it has received assurances from the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) that there is cash available for potential pay rises covering both this year and next year.

GMB added that ministers have also said they are open to discussions about improvements to ambulance workers’ terms and conditions.

This means planned nationwide strikes involving 13,000 workers which had been due to take place on Monday and Wednesday have been suspended.

Rachel Harrison, GMB’s national secretary, said: “GMB ambulance workers announced a tightening of the derogations for cover on strike days.

“Less than 24 hours later we received a letter from the secretary of state for health, Steve Barclay, inviting us and other unions to pay talks.

“This is a huge shift from the government, who for months have refused to consider negotiations on pay.

“Now, they are saying they are willing to sit down and talk.

“The government has given assurances of additional cash for both years above existing budgets and that any deal will respect the existing Agenda for Change structure.

“GMB’s ambulance workers have agreed to suspend industrial action so talks can begin – however the strike will return with a vengeance should talks break down.”

Related: Bernie Sanders issues stark warning to Brits over NHS