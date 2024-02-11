When we think of Sandals, we think of all-singing, all-dancing Caribbean resorts catering to those seeking luxury flop and drop holidays. Sandals Royal Barbados is no different. However, the five-star all-inclusive hotel is more a small town than a resort, thanks to its stay-at-one, play-at-two offerings (guests can use the facilities at Sandals Barbados next door). Imagine swim-up pools galore, an American-style doughnut shop, a bowling alley, a jewellery shop and speciality restaurants catering to every cuisine you can think of.

Location

Sandals Royal, located on the southwest coast of Barbados, is in a prime position on Maxwell Beach, sandwiched between Oistins Fish Fry and St Lawrence Gap. Still, Bridgetown, Barbados’ bright and lively capital, and Grantley Adams International Airport are only around a 15-minute drive away. The famous Garrison Savannah is even closer – if you’re into horse racing. Cricket fans can also reach the Kensington Oval in under 20 minutes.

Rooms

Sandals Royal doesn’t deal in rooms. It deals in suites – from one-bedroom and penthouse to sky pool and millionaire suites. There are over 22 categories to suit every need (and more). Butler service is also big here, appealing to guests who don’t want to lift a finger or lay their towel while on the island. All suites have classic Bajan style interiors – turquoise everything, ocean and coral prints, driftwood mirrors, etc. Minibars are loaded with premium drinks and restocked daily, SmartScreen TVs are enormous, and bathrooms have double sinks and enough space for ten people. Some even come with outdoor baths.

Suites with swim-up pools are a treat, but bear in mind the ones near the main pool are within earshot of the speakers. Rondoval villas are among the most spacious and tend to be in the resort’s quieter areas. The Prime Minister’s one-bedroom suite rolls out straight onto the beach for those with plenty to spend and a penchant for sea views.

Food and Drink

Guests can access over 21 dining options across the two hotels (Sandals Royal and Sandals Barbados). They range from American-style grills and smoothie bars to rooftop bars and poolside restaurants serving Caribbean food. For all-indulgent hearty fare, Butch’s steakhouse is among the best: imagine mouth-watering steaks and fresh seafood galore. Those looking for something fancy should book a table at Chi – a beautifully decorated Asian fusion dining room. La Parisienne also offers elevated French cuisine and has a stunning circular rooftop bar next door.

The Greenhouse caters to health-conscious folk, while Dino’s dishes out pizza to those on the other side of the health spectrum. Sweet n’ Salty’s is where guests with a sweet tooth get their sugary needs met (the marshmallow brownie and array of doughnuts are all top-class). Iced coffees are also available for takeaway. Café de Paris also offers a wide range of coffees, shakes and gelato. Those in butler suites can have meals delivered to their room at no additional cost.

Service and amenities

Team members at Sandals Royal have their work cut out. The resort is vast and complex to navigate, and its clientele can be needy. As a result, service can be a little hit-and-miss occasionally but is generally friendly, professional, and efficient. Butlers are well-drilled, offering their services at every opportunity. They run surprise baths, leave petals on your bed, and call guests’ phones a few times a day, which might be too much for some. Most guests, however, make the most of the services by requesting pool beds to be reserved and coolers placed poolside each morning.

Regarding amenities, Sandals Royal caters to most requirements. There’s a bowling alley, ping pong tables, pool, shuffleboards, giant chess, and water sports (kayaks, boogie boards, snorkelling, paddle boarding, and Hobie cats). Free scuba diving is also included for certified divers, while courses are available to non-divers for an additional cost. Tennis, yoga, and spa facilities are also on offer.

The entertainment options at Sandals Royal are abundant, too – the resorts have a combined 11 bars offering everything from British pubs to swim-up bars, rooftop cocktail bars, and speakeasies. The hotel also has a staging area offering nightly concerts and live performances – from carnival shows to talent shows and open mic nights.

Fact Box

Address: Sandals Royal Barbados, Maxwell Gardens, Maxwell Main Road, Christ Church, Barbados

Website: sandals.com/royal-barbados