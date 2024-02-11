There have been shocked reactions to revelations that Republican frontrunner Donald Trump warned Nato allies that he “would encourage” Russia “to do whatever the hell they want” to countries that are “delinquent” during his first term as US president.

Speaking at a rally in South Carolina, Mr Trump recounted a story he had told before about an unidentified Nato member who confronted him over his threat not to defend members who failed to meet the trans-Atlantic alliance’s defence spending targets.

Mr Trump recounted that he had told the member that he would, in fact, “encourage” Russia to do as it wishes in that case.

“‘You didn’t pay? You’re delinquent?’” Mr Trump recounted himself saying.

“‘No, I would not protect you. In fact, I would encourage them to do whatever the hell they want. You gotta pay. You gotta pay your bills.’”

Nato allies agreed in 2014, after Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula, to halt the spending cuts they had made after the Cold War and move towards spending 2 per cent of their gross domestic profit on defence by 2024.

White House spokesman Andrew Bates expressed concern about Mr Trump’s claims, calling the comments “appalling and unhinged”.

He wasn’t the only one who was horrified by the remarks.

Truly unhinged comments from Trump:



Encouraging Russia to attack any NATO member that fails to pay its bills towards the alliance.



Difficult to find a more irresponsible statement from a former US President – encouraging an adversary, already at war in Europe, to invade… pic.twitter.com/oXwQqYYGPm — Tobias Ellwood MP (@Tobias_Ellwood) February 11, 2024

NATO countries could spend 100% of their GDP on the military and Trump would still abandon them to Russia. Because he loves dictators and he hates democracy. — Dr. Ian Garner (@irgarner) February 11, 2024

Donald Trump says a lot of crazy things and has made it clear that democracy is an obstacle to his pursuit of power.



But his declaration that he would abandon NATO and support Vladimir Putin — who is aligned with China and Iran — is a flashing red light. https://t.co/0BH3uGlnnD — Daniel Goldman (@danielsgoldman) February 11, 2024

Trump inviting Russia to attack NATO allies should be one of the biggest stories of this election. The fact that it's not even on the front page of the NYT or Washington Post (while stories about Biden's age are) is a disgrace to journalism. https://t.co/1urTOFyq4e — Robert Reich (@RBReich) February 11, 2024

I wrote 3 NYT bestselling books warning that Trump was a wholly owned subsidiary of Moscow & that he adored the idea of joining Putin’s Axis of Autocrats & dismantling NATO.

Now do you believe me? https://t.co/6pv2IGj9CW — Malcolm Nance (@MalcolmNance) February 11, 2024

Trump says he would encourage Russia to do "whatever the hell they want" to any NATO member country that doesn't meet spending guidelines on defense.



Do Trump supporters understand what this actually means?!? — sue#NHSLove💙💙💙#FBNHS #GeneralElectionNow (@SueSuezep) February 11, 2024

Trump would 'encourage' Russia to attack Nato allies who do not pay their bills. A) Trump famously avoids paying his own bills, bankrupts contractors instead B) those worried about Biden’s brain should worry more about Trump’s https://t.co/tYyOQmL88A — MichaelWhite (@michaelwhite) February 11, 2024

I'm a lifelong Republican. I'm sorry, but I won't vote for Donald #Trump in 2024. I just can't. His flippant, dismissive remarks about NATO and about letting Putin have his way in Europe were simply the last straw for me.



To be honest, Trump is right to criticize NATO countries… https://t.co/qlp0b91TdC — Fred Hoffman, D.Sc. 🇺🇸 (@InfoAgeStrategy) February 11, 2024

Trump said he would encourage Russia to attack our NATO allies who pay too little. Unreal.#PutinsPuppet pic.twitter.com/s37tTgqFLH — Richard Angwin (@RichardAngwin) February 11, 2024

