Most of us have experienced ‘decision fatigue’ that comes with planning the wedding itself. Whilst shifting gears to plan the ultimate romantic getaway can be a nice treat, it also involves yet more decisions and more research.

It’s easy to get overwhelmed when trying to determine the best honeymoon destination. There are many so many destinations to consider, and there is even more pressure to get it right if you’re looking for that extra special, holiday of a lifetime location.

Mexico is one of the top travel destinations for couples on their honeymoon, offering stunning beaches and plenty of enjoyable activities. Best of all, Mexico still offers great bang for your buck.

Hard Rock Riviera Maya

Traveling to Hard Rock Rivera Maya is the perfect honeymoon destination for couples traveling on a tight budget. This affordable, all-inclusive resort charges a flat rate, with unlimited food and drink included in the price. Attending an all-inclusive resort for your honeymoon means you won’t need to worry about handling cash, allowing you to sit back and truly relax.

Beyond its affordable price point, Hard Rock Rivera Maya Resort has so much more to get excited about. The Heaven Adults Only tower is perfect for a romantic honeymoon escape. Moreover, all-inclusive guests get access to over ten dining locations located throughout the property. From steakhouses to breakfast buffets, there are plenty of enjoyable meals to be had here. Plus, there are a variety of cuisines to try too, including Italian, Mexican, and more.

The Hard Rock Rivera Maya offers the right blend of relaxation and activity. On the property, you’ll find a man-made beach to enjoy as well as plenty of pools to relax in. If you’re looking to do something more thrilling, there are several optional add-on excursions you and your partner can enjoy here.

For example, swim in a cenote or go ziplining at the local adventure park. While the Cancun area is popular for all travelers, this resort tops the charts as one of the best honeymoon destinations in Mexico. While you’re there, don’t forget to pay a visit to the nearby Mayan Ruins for an exciting and educational tour of Mexico’s history.

Secrets Huatulco Resort

If you’ve traveled before, you’re more than likely already familiar with the popular Secrets chain of resorts. Secret’s Huatulco Resort, located on the coastline of Conejos Bay, is a great place for your romantic honeymoon. Featuring luxury suites designed for couples, this adults-only hotel has everything you need to create the most memorable trip possible. Everything here is included for one fee, known as the Unlimited-Luxury experience.

If you and your partner are looking for the ultimate romantic experience, check out the touch of a romance add-on package. This package allows you to add an exclusive package to your resort stay which includes a 25-minute soothing couples massage, an in-room welcome gift, and even romantic mimosas in bed to start your day off right.



Whether you want to lay by the pool all day and enjoy unlimited drinks or try beach activities, there is something for every type of couple at Secrets Huatulco Resort. This resort offers two relaxing pools, a hot tub, shows and entertainment, and so much more. You’ll even find sports activities such as beach and pool volleyball to participate in. All day long from day to night, something is exciting happening at this popular honeymoon destination in Mexico.

The Royals Sandals Resort & Spa All Inclusive

Located in Cancun, The Royals Sandals Resort & Spa is another top-rated honeymoon destination. Known for its fine white sandy beaches and decorated villas, the atmosphere at this resort is ideal for celebrating the beginning of your marriage. If you love exceptional food and drink, this is the resort for you. Here, you’ll be able to dine at some of the most popular Cancun restaurants, all included in your all-inclusive resort fee.

This hotel has many amenities, ideal for travelers looking to travel on a longer honeymoon. Here, you’ll have everything you need to stay for as long as you’d like. There is a beauty salon, fitness center, and so much more right on-site at this honeymoon resort. Many people find that they never run out of exciting and relaxing activities to try at the Royals Sandals Resort & Spa All-Inclusive Resort.

Planning Your Honeymoon

Whether you enjoy relaxing on the beach or playing sports, each of these honeymoon destinations has something to appeal to every couple’s hobby and interest.

Obviously, these three destinations represent just a sample of what is on offer in Mexico. There are hundreds or even thousands of suitable honeymoon destinations in Mexico. But, if you don’t want to think about it too much after all of those wedding decisions, you won’t go wrong with any of these fantastic places. All that’s left to do is book your honeymoon!