Phulay Bay, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve sits along the coast from lively Ao Nang in southern Thailand. The five-star resort, set amongst tropical gardens, overlooks Phang Nga Bay where mountainous limestone islands emerge from an impossibly turquoise ocean. Guests visiting Phulay Bay can expect unrivalled customer service (including 24:7 butler service), spellbinding views and gloriously spacious villas. The aim of the game here? Ultimate relaxation.

Location

Phulay Bay sits on the shores of Krabi, one of Thailand’s most popular provinces. Expect classic Thai topography in the form of limestone cliffs, thick rainforests, and long, sandy beaches. Guests looking for a night out can head to Ao Nang, which is only 30 minutes drive away. Ao Nang is also a great jumping-off point to explore Krabi’s other islands, including Ko Yao Noi and Ko Yao Yai. Railay Beach, one of Thailand’s most famous beaches, is only a cab ride and a longboat ride away from the hotel too. It’s also worth noting that guests can reach the hotel from Krabi Airport in just over 45 minutes by cab.

Rooms

Pavilions and villas at Phulay Bay come in various shapes and sizes. They all feel slightly like safari lodges: imagine neutral hues and domed ceilings. All 54 were designed to reflect the natural surroundings and are punctuated by elegant Thai-Lana screens. The bed in our pavilion – big enough to sleep half a rugby team – was the most comfortable we’ve ever slept in, making for a restful sleep. Some pavilions have lavish freestanding baths, both in and outside. The design feels contemporary, blending traditional Thai-inspired touches with elegant furniture that wouldn’t look out of place at The Langham. Other nice touches include complimentary sunscreen, aloe vera gel, insect repellent and mosquito-burning sticks so you can make the most of private terraces. All floor-to-ceiling windows frame stunning views across the gardens or ocean.

Staff and Amenities

Arrivals to Phulay Bay are unique. First, you’re greeted and led over black marble stones to a pavilion that resembles a Thai temple, where a ceremonial gong is rung to mark your arrival. The service from that moment until the second you leave is exceptional – blending five-star proficiency with warm Thai hospitality perfectly. Butler’s are on-hand 24 hours a day to arrange trips, book ferries, or just ensure your stay is as easy as possible. During your time at Phulay Bay, you’ll also see golf buggies ferrying guests along snaking paths to restaurants, bars and spa areas (it’s a big resort).

The beach at Phulay Bay isn’t practical for bathing or swimming. Thankfully, other facilities don’t disappoint. From the award-winning ESPA spa, with its rejuvenating treatments inspired by traditional Thai healing rituals, to the expansive infinity pool overlooking the Andaman Sea. There’s also a fitness centre, a small football pitch for the kids, five dining options and a stunning sunset bar.

Food and Drink

The best food in Thailand is often found at its colourful street food markets. That said, Phulay Bay has some solid dining options. Lae Lay serves fresh seafood in an intimate setting overlooking the ocean. Sri Tang’s menu focuses more on local Thai dishes served in the family style. At the same time, Jampoon indulges guests’ needs for more Mediterranean options. Breakfast, also served at Jampoon, has an array of options – from local dishes and fresh fruits to an omelette station and a la carte menu with other egg-based options. The coconut French toast and a morning mimosa make for an ideal start to the day. The hotel’s piéce de resistance, however, is its perfectly placed sunset bar, which serves cracking cocktails, complimentary popcorn and knockout views



Fact box



Website: ritzcarlton.com

Address: 111 Moo 3 Nongthalay, Muang Krabi 81180, Thailand

Rooms: Double rooms available from around £400 per night

