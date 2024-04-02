Dame Priti Patel has seen her price to become the next leader of the Conservative Party slashed by the bookies.

The former Home Secretary has been backed into 8/1 from 14/1 over the Easter weekend to take over from Rishi Sunak and subsequently sits third in the betting with the bookmaker.

Kemi Badenoch remains the market leader at 5/2, with Penny Mordaunt a close second at 4/1.

William Kedjanyi, Political Betting Analyst at Star Sports, said: “As confidence in Rishi Sunak as the Conservative party leader wanes, some amongst the Tory ranks are already looking ahead to who will replace him – whether it be before or after this year’s General Election.

“Priti Patel appears to be the newest name on everyone’s lips and has seen plenty of money in the market, being backed into 8/1 from 14/1 last week to assume the responsibilities held by Sunak.

“Kemi Badenoch continues as the favourite in the betting at 5/2, with Penny Mordaunt just in behind at 4/1.”

Next Tory Party Leader odds

Kemi Badenoch 5/2 Penny Mordaunt 4/1 Priti Patel 8/1 Suella Braverman 8/1 James Cleverly 10/1 Robert Jenrick 12/1 David Cameron 20/1 Boris Johnson 22/1 BAR 25/1

