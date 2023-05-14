The Kixby is a chic, boutique hotel situated in bustling Midtown Manhattan, New York. From when you step through the doors, you’re transported to a world of elegance and sophistication. The hotel’s contemporary decor – like the dark tones and gold accents – exudes tasteful glamour. The check-in process is seamless, its large rooms grandiose and the central location is superb. Not to mention, The Kixby offers a rooftop terrace with spectacular views of the nearby Empire State Building.

Location

The Kixby, located on 35th St between 5th and 6th Ave, is just moments from some of New York City’s most famous landmarks and attractions. Only a few blocks away from the Empire State Building, Times Square, and Madison Square Garden. The New York City Public Library and beautiful Bryant Park are also just a few minutes walk away. Several main tube stations are close too, including 34th St – Penn Station, making it simple to explore other areas of the city or get to JFK airport. Seeking entertainment? Don’t worry, there are boundless options nearby. Including Broadway’s iconic theatres, comedy clubs, and live music venues. If shopping is your thing, the country’s largest department store, Macy’s Herald Square, is just down the street.

Rooms

All 195 rooms and suites at the Kixby are furnished with sleek, contemporary decor and plush bedding. The soft blue painted walls evoke calmness and relaxation. All are equipped with amenities, including flat-screen televisions, high-speed internet, mini-refrigerators and premium toiletries from the local New York brand, Malin+Goetz. More spacious than many hotels in New York City, rooms here are perfect for families. Rooms also have a desk area for those that need to work while on holiday.



Service, design and facilities

In terms of facilities, there’s a fitness centre, a stylish lobby bar (Lot 15) and a classy rooftop bar (The Lookup) open seasonally from June-October. However, guests are welcome to check out stunning views of the Empire State Building even in the off-season, weather permitting. Staff at the Kixby Hotel are friendly, professional, and attentive, going the extra mile to ensure guests have everything they require during their stay. From the front desk to the housekeeping staff, everyone is dedicated to delivering exceptional service.

Food and drink

Although the Kixby Hotel does not have a full-service restaurant of its own, it does offer a cozy lobby bar, Lot 15, that serves a range of drinks. It also hosts a daily continental breakfast for £16 per person between 7:00 – 9:30am. Black Tap, a bar restaurant renowned for its innovative cocktails and award-winning burgers, sits adjacent to the hotel, and has a connecting doorway in the lobby. It has a modern industrial design with exposed brick and metal accents, providing a trendy and fun atmosphere. The bar restaurant offers a variety of classic and signature cocktails, as well as an extensive selection of beers, wines, and spirits. Diners can also savour a variety of small plates and snacks, such as fried mozz sticks, Korean BBQ wings, and an assortment of salads.

Along with the lobby bar, the Kixby also offers a complimentary coffee and tea service in the lobby, accessible all day. Guests can enjoy a cup of freshly brewed coffee or tea while unwinding in the hotel’s stylish and comfortable lobby. If your taste buds fancy something else, the Kixby is located in the heart of Midtown Manhattan, just steps from a wide range of restaurants, cafes, and bars serving everything from classic New York pizza to fine dining cuisine and an abundance of delicious restaurants nearby in Koreatown.

Fact Box

Address: 45 West 35th Street, New York, NY 10001, United States

Rooms: Double rooms from around £175 per night

Website: www.kixby.com