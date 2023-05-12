Noel Gallagher has described Brexit as a “f***ing absolute unmitigated disaster” in a candid interview with The Big Issue.

The Oasis and High Flying Birds singer-songwriter – who has admitted he didn’t participate in the EU referendum because “who would be stupid enough to vote to leave?” – opened up about the devastating effects of leaving the bloc, saying his concerns are primarily for the younger generation.

“In the outskirts of Manchester, where I was born, everything is boarded up,” Gallagher said. “I feel sorry for young people growing up in this country now, Brexit has been a fucking absolute unmitigated disaster.

“And it will be a living nightmare until some politician has the balls to put a referendum in a manifesto and run on it and go back into the EU. Nothing works in this country anymore. Politics doesn’t work. Social Services doesn’t work.

“Politics has come to a fucking dead end. I don’t understand what any of them stand for any more. The Tories are going to run this country into the ground and then pass it over to Labour and say fucking good luck with that.”

