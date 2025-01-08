Managers at hundreds of McDonald’s branches are facing a slew of allegations concerning discrimination, homophobia, racism, ableism and harassment.

More than 700 current and former staff members have taken legal action against the fast-food chain, instructing law firm Leigh Day to take action on their behalf.

One former employee who was 17 at the time and has been identified as Claire, said a 30-year-old shift manager asked her for sex in exchange for extra shifts.

Another 19-year-old worker called Matt told a BBC investigation that managers would ‘touch up’ staff, and that his colleagues were scared of going into work.

Despite the slew of allegations, only 29 employees were sacked over sexual harassment allegations in the past year, UK and Ireland boss Alistair Macrow revealed.

Paul Nowak, general secretary at the Trades Union Congress, said Macrow “has serious questions to answer”.

“This investigation has exposed how sexual harassment and insecure work can go hand in hand.”

McDonald’s outlets work using a franchise model, meaning local managers are in charge of recruiting staff.

About 89 per cent of British workers at McDonald’s are on zero-hours contracts.

Nowak added that the contracts “create a huge imbalance of power in the workplace that leaves workers vulnerable to predatory bosses”.

A McDonald’s spokesperson said the chain had done “extensive work” to make its workplaces safer.

“Any incident of misconduct and harassment is unacceptable and subject to rapid and thorough investigation and action,” they said.

They added that the company had set up a dedicated team to tackle the problem, which has “already rolled out company-wide programmes to improve safeguarding, drive awareness and enhance training”.

“We are confident that we are taking significant and important steps to tackle the unacceptable behaviours facing every organisation.”

