Ambong Ambong offers a tranquil retreat for nature enthusiasts and relaxation seekers. Set amongst wildlife – monkeys, birds, squirrels – it is one of the most unique resorts on the island of Langkawi. Guests are spoilt by views over the Andaman Sea, excellent vegan-friendly food, fantastic spa facilities and exceptionally cheery staff. The hotel is split across two resorts separated by a road. Ambong Ambong Pool Villas is the premium side with luxurious high-priced villas. Ambong Ambong Rainforest Retreat is the more accessibly-priced yet equally gorgeous offering. The resort retains a long-standing commitment to sustainable practices, which suits earth-conscious travellers.

Location

Ambong Ambong is nestled on a unassuming corner of a large island off Malaysia’s northwest coast. Within a breathtaking rainforest, its location allows guests to be at one with the island’s natural wonders: hiking trails and wildlife encounters on their doorstep. The hotel isn’t far from other attractions, like the Langkawi Sky Bridge and Seven Wells Waterfall. So Ambong Ambong makes a good base for exploring the island. Additionally, the hotel offers a complimentary shuttle service to the nearby Pantai Tengah beach home to pristine white sands and crystal-clear waters.

Service style

A complimentary neck and shoulder massage sets the tone at Ambong Ambong, where smiling is currency. Everyone from reception staff to restaurant workers take looking after guests seriously. But they do so cheerfully and authentically. Drivers are happy to shuttle you up and down the steep hills on which the resort sits (call them on What’s App). Reception staff quickly arrange massages and recommend beach bars and restaurants. Each night during turn-down service, a mosquito repellent burner is placed on the balcony to allow guests to dine without being the taste of the town. Meanwhile, general manager, Ismail, takes pride in the resort like it’s his own. He also provides exceptional insights, recommendations and customer care.

Rooms & interiors

Ambong Ambong Rainforest Retreats has a collection of 11 suites, studios and cottages. Some sit high on the hills and come with al-fresco bathtubs, kitchens, sprawling patios, and four-poster beds. All are scattered along undulating narrow roads (only accessible by hotel staff and guests) within the lush rainforest. The cottages on this side of the road are more rustic than glamorous from the outside. Inside, the interiors have a subtle safari-chic-meets-traditional-Malaysian-island chic. Think lashings of bright ornate fabrics, latticed wood furniture, vibrant artwork and floral rugs. All bungalows connect with the outside with subtle greens, neutral colours and pops of colour.



At Ambong Ambong Pool Villas, each of the nine high-end luxury villas are ideal for families, groups and wealthy couples who want extra privacy. Although they come at a premium, they are worth it if you have extra cash. Picture massive private infinity pools, gardens and floor-to-ceiling windows. Some with views looking out to see, others over the verdant hillsides surrounding. All bungalows, however, are at one with nature. They offer a free harmony of jungle sounds, stunning views and the odd free nature show. Monkeys swing by the terrace occasionally to see what you’re up to, and rare birds swoop overhead.

Food & drink

Ambong Ambong has two restaurants on site. Pegaga, located on the retreat side, is a lovely, open wooden poolside dining spot offering a host of colourful, delicious vegan plates (the rainforest green curry is superb). Breakfast here ranges from a set menu that includes chocolate smoothie bowls, fresh fruit, teas and waffles. The hotel’s other on-site restaurant, Rimba, showcases the rich flavours of Malaysian cuisine using locally sourced ingredients. The menu offers a variety of traditional Malay delicacies, including a fantastic beef rendang. International favourites, like burgers and pasta, are also available. Bag a seat on the terrace nestled amongst the rainforest canopy to enjoy spellbinding views across the ocean. Watch as eagles swirl around above and monkeys leap from trees below. Staff are attentive and kind, providing guests with an unforgettable dining experience.

Facilities

Birds are everywhere at Ambong Ambong – there are over 30 species alone. Land mammals also roam freely. But don’t worry. You’re more likely to come across a stuffed tiger than a real one (they’re there to scare the monkeys away, but it doesn’t work). Most get to see the adorable black, dusky leaf monkeys with white eyes and innocent faces (the babies are orange). Macaques families parole and are slightly more cheeky, so watch out for your belongings. The pool, surrounded by trees, is an oasis.

Elsewhere, Ambong Ambong Langkawi offers a range of amenities to enhance guests’ experience. The Amaala spa facilities, based on well-being practices from an indigenous Borneo elder, provide rejuvenating treatments in an unrivalled setting. Here guest get to indulge in pampering sessions after a day of exploration. Day trips to the resort’s farm to try fresh fish and have cooking lessons with an expert chef are also worth the investment. Yoga and meditation retreats also run throughout the year.



Fact Box



Bungalow rates: Bungalows at Ambong Ambong Rainforest Retreats from around £150 per night.

Villa rates: Villas at Ambong Ambong Pool Villas from around £460 per night.

Address: Jalan Pantai Tengah, 07000 Langkawi, Kedah, Malaysia

Website: www.ambong-ambong.com