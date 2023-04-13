The Pavilions Phuket isn’t new. In fact, the classy five-star resort opened its doors in 2006, almost 18 years ago. However, its owners have been sure not to rest on their laurels by adding, updating and evolving over the years. Currently, work is underway to refurbish the resort’s luxury villas’ interiors. They also recently added a new Italian restaurant concept, Alto Trattoria, to elevate its culinary offering. But what keeps guests returning in droves? Pavilions Phuket’s finely-tuned customer service. Its plush villas and suites – big, airy places that offer tranquillity, privacy and comfort – don’t hurt either.

Location 8/10

The Pavilions Phuket is a sprawling resort set on a hilly, palm-scattered part of the North-West region of Phuket, Thailand. Nearby, you’ll find the quality Laguna Golf course and a string of beaches, including the luscious cove of Banana Beach. Porto de Phuket, a shopping and dining area, is just a few minutes drive, while Phuket airport is 30 minutes by taxi.

Rooms 9/10

The Pavilions Phuket has 96 lodgings, which include suites and luxury villas. Money aside, villas with pools and sea views are the best on offer. These sprawling, high-ceiling villas have large swimming pools, bathtubs and far-reaching views over the Andaman Sea. That said, standard suites are also spacious, airy and equally lovely for a fraction of the cost. The Pavilions Phuket is working through a refurb, so interiors differ throughout. The older villas and suites have a more classic Thai feel. At the same time, newly-updated lodgings are monochrome and modernist – picture crisp white walls, contemporary furniture and well-placed, slightly glitzy artwork in gold.

Huge beds come with soft, marshmallowy toppers, quality pillows and premium bedding. What’s most impressive, however, are the judiciously-considered little touches. International adaptors and a myriad of bedside charging cables are provided – simple yet practical. All the usual amenities are standard for a five-star hotel (coffee machines, smart TVS with Netflix, a mini bar, safe, dental kits etc.). Although freestanding bathtubs with aromatic salts are the icing on the top.

Service, design and facilities 9/10

The service at The Pavilions Phuket is its magnus opus. All staff are brilliant, from those at the front desk, Anthony, the guest relations manager, to the charming veteran food and beverage manager Khun Ja-Aaey. All understand the needs of their clientele and deliver diligently to their needs. Efficient, warm and laid-back best describes the service style here.

On top of that, the hotel has an easy-to-use app where you can book room service, schedule room cleaning or ask questions in your native language. Buggies turn up on time (the hilly landscape makes them a must to get around), allergies are confidently tended to without fuss, and any slight issues are quickly ironed out.

Mopeds and cars can be hired directly through the hotel and delivered to reception. A small but functional, well-equipped gym is open from 7 am -7 pm, and there are two pools (one at Firefly restaurant and the other at the spa) and a free shuttle service. Daily free activities are also available, ranging from Thai tea making to animal towel folding classes. Plus, the Pavilions’ gorgeous spa, located via a walk across an elevated wooden path across a pond strewn with lily pads, is superb. It offers a range of treatments, from hot stone massages and after-sun facials to relaxing bath rituals.

Food & drink 8/10

Alto Trattoria is The Pavilions, Phuket’s newest culinary edition. A Michelin star-winning team has been flown in from Rome to design the menu, train staff and set the standard. The menu isn’t quite ready yet, but a tasting menu showcased the exceptional cuisine that won The Pavilion’ Acquolina restaurant two Michelin stars, so signs are positive. Fresh seafood pasta dishes were zingy and aesthetically beautiful, and Danilo delivered service of the highest standard – a temporary waiter shipped over from Rome to train staff.

Elsewhere, a good breakfast buffet is served at Firefly, catering to both Western and Thai tastes. There are pastries, cereals, fresh exotic fruit, an omelette station, a range of fresh juices (guava, mango, lychee) and a small collection of local noodles and rice dishes. The 360 bar is an excellent place to watch the sunset and overlooks the ocean at one of the highest points in the resort. Saxophone players and live singers serenade guests sipping punchy cocktails as the sun fades into the sea.

Fact box

Rooms: Rooms at The Pavilions Phuket starts from around £112 per night

Website: pavilionshotels.com/phuket

Address 31 Choeng Thale, Thalang District, Phuket 83110, Thailand