The Costa Blanca, with its blend of serene beaches, picturesque villages, and natural landscapes, offers the perfect destination for a summer getaway. Nothing compares to the freedom of exploring this Mediterranean gem at your own pace, driving along roads that wind between the coast and the mountains. We invite you to embark on an unforgettable adventure, discovering the most charming corners of this region in a hired car.

Recommended routes:

Benidorm : With its vibrant nightlife and extensive beaches, it’s the ideal spot for those seeking fun and relaxation. Beyond the sun-soaked shores, explore Aqualandia, one of Europe’s largest water parks, or enjoy panoramic views from the Balcon del Mediterraneo. The town also boasts numerous theme parks and golf courses, offering entertainment for all ages.

Calpe : Known for the imposing Peñón de Ifach, it offers hiking trails and splendid beaches. The rock itself is a natural reserve and provides a challenging climb rewarded with breathtaking views at the summit. Around the base, visitors can explore salt flats that are often frequented by flamingos. The town's promenade is lined with cafes and seafood restaurants, showcasing local culinary delights.

Denia : Visit its castle and enjoy a stroll around the maritime port. The castle offers a historical museum that details Denia's rich past. From the port, embark on a ferry ride to the Balearic Islands, a perfect day trip. The nearby Montgo Natural Park provides opportunities for hiking and spotting wildlife.

Villajoyosa : Famous for its colourful houses and the "Valor" chocolate factory, perfect for sweet lovers. Take a guided tour of the factory to learn about the chocolate-making process and sample various confections. The town's annual Moors and Christians festival is a vibrant event that celebrates local history with parades and battles on the beach. The local market offers fresh produce and regional specialties.

Elche: Explore the Palmeral of Elche, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and discover its botanical and cultural wealth. Wander through ancient groves of date palms, some of which are over a thousand years old. The city's Archaeological and History Museum provides insights into its Roman and Islamic past. Nearby, the Basilica of Santa Maria hosts the annual Mystery Play of Elche, an elaborate mediaeval religious drama that is another UNESCO-listed tradition.

Start your journey at the famous beaches of Benidorm, where the sun, golden sands, and crystal-clear waters create the perfect atmosphere for relaxation and enjoyment. Not far off, the coves of Jávea await you with their tranquillity and natural beauty, ideal for diving and snorkelling enthusiasts.

Following the coast, reach Altea, a town of cobbled streets and whitewashed houses, from where you can enjoy panoramic views of the azure sea. Moreover, each sunset in Altea offers a colour spectacle reflected on the Mediterranean, creating a magical setting for evening strolls. Benidorm is also known for its lively nightlife, where the lights of bars and nightclubs blend with the sound of the waves, offering entertainment until dawn.

Cultural and gastronomic adventures:

Be sure to visit the historic city of Alicante, where the Santa Bárbara Castle majestically stands atop Mount Benacantil, offering breathtaking views of the city and its bay.

Alicante is also famous for its summer festivals, which include everything from open-air concerts to night markets showcasing local handicrafts. Exploring these festivities will provide you with a deep insight into the rich Alicante culture and the opportunity to interact with its friendly locals.

The local gastronomy is another of the great attractions of the Costa Blanca. Delight your palate with an authentic Alicante rice at a seaside restaurant and try delicacies like paella, black rice, or arroz del senyoret. These dishes, rich in flavours and steeped in local traditions, embody the essence of the region’s culinary heritage. Each recipe is crafted with fresh, locally-sourced seafood, making them tasty and a true representation of Mediterranean cuisine.

The Costa Blanca awaits you this summer with endless options to enjoy and discover. Hiring a car will allow you to experience this fully, giving you the flexibility to create unforgettable memories in your own way.

Don’t wait any longer to plan your route and dive into the beauty and diversity that this Spanish coast has to offer. With every kilometre travelled, the Costa Blanca will reveal why it is one of the most valued tourist destinations in Spain.