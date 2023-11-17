Winter has begun in London and for many, this is the best time to explore the beautiful city. There is so much to see and do in London that you could run out of time and still never be able to explore everything.

If you are in the city and looking for the latest restaurants, bars and casinos, we are here to help you. We have a list of the best rooftop venues with stunning views, the finest pubs and cosy restaurants that are worth a visit. Here are a few of our top favourite places to visit in winter in London.

The Garden

If you are someone who enjoys al fresco dining but does not want to sit outdoors in the cold, you must check out the Garden’s Winter Lounge. It is inspired by Arabian Nights and is located in the Home House.

The gorgeous dining space turns into an oasis in the heart of Marylebone and has some of the most exotic furnishings, cosy seating and objects of art. Whether you are looking to celebrate a special occasion or simply want to relax over a weekend, this is the place to be.

You will have many limited edition drinks to enjoy right from their signature cocktails to the hot chocolates. And if you are ready to spend a little more, sample their mulled wine recipe that is served from an extravagant Samovar.

Neverland

There is no better way to enjoy winter than at Neverland. It transforms into a beautiful winter venue with fire pits, Christmas lights, chalet-style drinking booths, ski style bars and it offers some of the finest drinks and food experiences.

You will be able to choose from a range of drinks including gin, cocktails, mulled wine and scotch. On the food menu, there are sourdough pizzas and burgers for you to choose from. That said, there are many other dishes you can pick.

The Neverland’s Winterland will start on the 18th of October and will run until 1st February. If you do not want to miss out on this experience of a lifetime, book your tickets well in advance.

Park Lane Club

If you want to try your luck at a casino, head to the famous Park Lane Club. It is one place that will never disappoint you. Besides the stunning view, the club is located at the most glamorous locations in London and in one of the most well-known five-star hotels. It is popular for the professional atmosphere, the decor and the crystal ceilings.

You can get access to the exclusive bar inside the gaming room. It also has a stunning gaming terrace with the finest views.

Known as one of the most exclusive locations for London’s nightlife, you can play on the slot machine online, enjoy table games and make the most of the views of Hyde Park from the terrace.

Icetank

If you are in London and want to make the most of the cold, head to the Icetank. It is a premier event space located in Covent Garden and has gained high popularity lately. It is a beautiful blank canvas which is airy and open.

It is an ideal destination for parties, private dining, reception as well as press launches. It is highly preferred for filming and photography and you can enjoy a flexible, customisable event space here. If you are planning to host a party or celebrate a special occasion, this is a place worth watching out for.

The Darwin Brasserie

Head to Level 36 on the Sky Garden Walk to soak in the incredible views, outstanding cuisine and unbeatable vibes. This is one place you should always have on your list whenever you are in London. It is the perfect place for those looking to celebrate a special occasion or want to head out with friends during the holidays.

Darwin Brasserie is London’s highest rooftop brasserie and has views to die for. It offers a range of festive menus which include their famous limited edition brunch and breakfast menu with several food options and mimosas. Whether you love the gingerbread cake or the roast turkey, you will find it on their festive dinner menu.

It also has a wide range of food and beverages options but you will have to book in advance. If you are hosting friends, it is best to book their three-course dinner menu.

No matter your personality, London is one place that never disappoints. Winter or Summer, it always has something for you to do and explore. Check out these latest venues to eat, play and explore in London this winter and make the most of your time in the city.