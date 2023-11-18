Amongst the many, many critics of the government’s failed plans to send asylum seekers over to Rwanda, some of the most vocal critics are embedded within the Conservative Party itself. This week, Damian Green – a top Tory MP – hit-out at Suella Braverman.

Rwanda plan foiled, but could be ‘forced-through’ via law change

The recently-departed Home Secretary has done everything she can to sew hate and division amongst the public. Just a few days after leaving office, Suella surfaced in a major newspaper once more, setting out ‘five tests’ to stop the boats in The Telegraph.

However, one of these so-called tests called for the over-riding of existing laws, and exiting agreements that are fundamental to upholding human rights in the UK. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has also indicated that this is a route he will look towards taking, through emergency legislation.

Posting on Twitter/X this week, Mr. Green said that Braverman had made ‘the most unconservative statement’ he has ever heard from a Tory, comparing her to the likes of Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping. Well, if the shoe fits…

The second test is the most unconservative statement I have ever heard from a Conservative politician. Giving the state the explicit power to override every legal constraint is what Putin and Xi do. We absolutely cannot go there. https://t.co/vYv6PiJRWb — Damian Green MP (@DamianGreen) November 16, 2023

Suella Braverman compared to ‘dictator’ over her latest rhetoric

Other Tory MPs have flocked to support Suella Braverman’s latest inflammatory statements, with some calling for the UK to leave the European Human Rights Convention (EHRC) altogether. Damien Green, however, is standing firm on his position.

Speaking on Radio 4, the politician warned about the dangers of such proposals to send immigrants over to Rwanda. Green believes that Braverman is out to ‘sweep away ALL judicial review protection’, and accused her of intentionally trying to exist above the law:

“It’s not just our own laws passed by parliament and international treaties that we’ve signed that Suella Braverman wants to sweep away. She specifically says, lets sweep away all judicial review protection, and all common law protections.”

“That’s why, this is the most unconservative proposal I’ve ever heard. Conservatives believe in a democratic country run by the rule of law. Dictators, Xi and Putin, would prefer to have the state completely untrammelled by it.”

“And so as a democratic I oppose it. If we Conservatives don’t believe that the state should be controlled by the law, that the government has to obey the law as much as you and I have to obey the law, then that seems to be unconservative” | Damien Green