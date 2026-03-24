Established in 2007 on Brook’s Mews, LPM was a hit from the start, witha sun-drenched, French Riviera–inspired feel, at a time when Mediterranean dining was not as popular as it is today. Over nearly two decades, LPM London has welcomed guests through its doors – among them royalty, global celebrities, captains of industry and tastemakers from around the world. It has been the backdrop to milestone celebrations, discreet power lunches, glittering soirées and unforgettable evenings that have defined Mayfair dining.

And not it is reopening, after an interior refresh, which is intended as a bold reaffirmation of LPM’s legacy.

They have certainly kept the style: a luminous, pared-back setting reminiscent of the French Riviera, adorned with distinctive artworks and framed by crisp white tablecloths with the iconic tomato and lemon centrepiece on each table. The atmosphere remains effortlessly glamorous: relaxed yet electric, soundtracked by music that capturing the rhythm of long lunches that turn into late dinners. And who does not love those long, lost afternoons.

As part of this new chapter, LPM London is unveiling a selection of new spring dishes including Charred Sardines on Tomato and Garlic bread, Courgette Flowers Tempura with Cherry Tomato Sauce, and Homemade Ricotta and Langoustine Ravioli with Tarragon. These join a celebrated repertoire of classics: Warm Prawns in Olive Oil, Marinated Sweet Peppers, and Marinated Lamb Cutlets with Olive and Aubergine Caviar and Pine Nuts, finished with the Vanilla Crème Brûlée – a longstanding favourite – continuing to epitomise timeless indulgence.

The food is complemented by a serious wine list, handily with expertise and depth in fashionable ros, including the exclusive cuvée created with Château La Coste in 2025. And no visit would be complete without the iconic Tomatini – the cocktail that has become a global emblem of LPM.

The reopening also heralds an exciting evolution of LPM’s private dining offering. The Riviera Room – an elegant extension of the main restaurant – now accommodates up to 36 guests, positioning LPM as one of Mayfair’s most sought-after destinations for elevated private celebrations and corporate entertaining alike.

Longevity of this calibre is gennuinely rare in London’s ever-evolving restaurant scene. For nearly two decades, LPM has been a fixture in Mayfair. I suspect it will continue to do so for some time.

LPM’s main dining room will reopen on 2nd March 2026. The Riviera Room will open on 16th March.

For bookings please contact: [email protected]

Opening Hours: Mon – Thu 12:00 – 14:45 & 18:00 – 00:00; Friday & Saturday 12:00 – 15:15 & 18:00 – 00:00

Sunday 12:00 – 15:15 & 18:00 – 00:00

La Petit Maison, 53-54 Brook’s Mews, London W1K 4EG

lpmrestaurants.com

@lpmlondon