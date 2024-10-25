We hate to say it, but Christmas will be here before we know it and the ultimate Christmas market has been revealed.

There are nearly too many markets to choose from but the best of Europe has reportedly been revealed.

Ryanair confirmed the one market you need to visit is located in Poland and it’s one you may have never heard of.

The Poznań market is apparently the place to be this winter with thousands of travellers expected to visit the Christmas market this winter.

According to Ryanair, the charming market has over 70 shopping and dining options, making it one of the top options if you’re planning a trip before the holidays.

Located in the heart of Poznań, the Poznań Christmas Markets are recognised as the best in Poland.

The market boasts a unique atmosphere with stunning holiday decorations and over 43,000 LED lights.

The highlights include a 16-meter Christmas tree and a beautiful 30-meter Ferris wheel.

The city also has an outdoor ice rink and more than 70 shopping and dining options.

Ryanair’s Head of Comms, Jade Kirwan said:

“It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. What better way to celebrate the festive season than with a trip to some of Europe’s beautiful Christmas Markets?”

For those in the UK, you’re in luck as you can nab direct flights from London Luton airport direct to Poznań for just £8 with WizzAir, as per Skyscanner.

