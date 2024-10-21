It’s no secret that the gloriously green Lake District is one of the UK’s prized destinations for hiking, camping, and getting up close to nature. Year-round, people descend on the area to scale its craggy Wainwrights, paddle its picturesque lakes, or mooch around its bucolic villages, dining on a taste of British charm and nostalgia. But it’s not all afternoon teas, wellington boots, boat rides, fell runs, and Kendal mint cake in these parts.

Brimstone Hotel & Spa offers something quite different. This four-star hotel has A-list allure. It’s a sanctuary seamlessly integrated with the surrounding wildlife—a far cry from a leaky tent or a dusty, timeworn B&B. Instead, this luxury hotel allows visitors to immerse themselves in opulence, thanks to its world-class spa, Aspen-worthy mezzanine rooms with wood-burning fires, and an abundance of thoughtful extras thrown in for good measure.

Location

Brimstone Hotel & Spa is tucked away in a tree-scattered estate, just a winding 12-minute drive from Ambleside – one of the loveliest towns in the Lake District. Picture quaint bowling greens, independent cinemas, tea rooms, and B&Bs built in slate. The beauty of Brimstone lies in its abundance of hiking routes through the lush Langdale Valley, all easily accessible from the estate. The Langdale Pikes is perfect for fit, experienced hikers, featuring steep rocky fells and stunning views. Alternatively, a flat wander along the Great Langdale Valley floor offers a pleasant route through woodlands and around a working quarry — ideal for shaking off the cobwebs after breakfast. Grasmere Village, under three miles away, is worth a visit for its coffee shops and galleries. It’s also where William Wordsworth penned many famous works, describing Garden Orchard, behind Dove Cottage, as “the lovely spot that man hath ever found.” Unfortunately for Wordsworth, Brimstone Hotel wasn’t around during his pomp.

Facilities and Amenities

The site was a mill and later a gunpowder factory for the local quarry until the early 1920s. Since then, the estate has served various holiday lettings, but today’s Brimstone Hotel and Spa is perhaps its most luxurious incarnation.

The star of the show is undoubtedly the Brimstone Spa, especially after a long hike in cold, wet weather. This unassuming spa sits beside a serene body of water and features an assortment of saunas (herbal, lava, Finnish) and steam rooms (herbal, Himalayan, mineral). Sensory showers offer a cold or tropical water spritz, and there’s a heated pool with water jets for those aching muscles. Guests float between these facilities, sipping cocktails in the outdoor pool as steam rises to the canopy above. Light bites, drinks, and snacks are available from the Spa Deli. Access to the spa is included for hotel guests, though treatments incur an extra charge (a 50-minute full-body massage costs £125).

Brimstone pays attention to detail, offering little extras throughout guests’ stays — a bag of bath salts here, a lip balm there. One highlight is the complimentary treats in the Reading Room (take a right before the wall filled with images of literary greats like Beatrix Potter and John Ruskin). Guests regularly swing by during their stay to fill their mugs with tea and coffee or for a small plate of flapjacks, millionaire shortbread, scones, or other sweet delights. In the evening, sandwiches fill the fridge, and at around 8pm, a cheeseboard appears. Generously, red, white, and rosé wine, along with beer, are available all day. Another delightful benefit is cocktail hour, when affable staff serve signature cocktails — like a refreshing gin, elderflower, and tonic—from an old-school suitcase on wheels directly to your room.

Service

The service at Brimstone Hotel & Spa is exemplary, starting before your arrival. Guests receive a phone call 24-hours ahead to discuss travel details and preferences. Those arriving by public transport can choose a pick-up in the hotel’s branded Explorer. Upon arrival, a friendly staff member shows you to your room and explains the amenities, breakfast options, and local hikes. Matthew, our host, was affable, knowledgeable, and always available to help with minor adjustments, like bringing extra fire wood. At the Stove restaurant, the cheerful Amin offered excellent food suggestions along with hilarious one-liners.

Rooms

The plush Brimstone Hotel & Spa has five room categories, from spacious Plush rooms to sprawling Duet suites with two baths. All rooms feature premium Egyptian cotton linens, roll-top baths, Emperor beds, coffee machines, 42” TVs with screen mirroring, outdoor covered balconies, and local Pure Lakes toiletries. Interiors reflect the surrounding woods, valleys, and lakes, using textures like slate, wood, and marble in earthy shades.

The Mezzanine, Fireside, Duet suites, and Spa suites also include cosy wood-burning fires. In true Brimstone style, extras such as snacks (crisps, chocolate bars, and various teas and coffees) are included. A practical touch is the Boot Room, where guests can borrow designer Arc’teryx waterproof jackets and trousers. Hiking boots and other gear are available to rent at no extra cost (just ask your host).

Food and Drink

The Stove at Brimstone Hotel & Spa resembles an Aspen-style ski lodge, with high ceilings, roaring fires, natural hues, and contemporary furniture. The design incorporates local elements, such as slate from Burlington quarry. The menu features an eclectic mix of Mediterranean-inspired dishes—like burrata salad and Padron peppers—alongside traditional meaty plates with a twist, such as a standout pork tomahawk with miso, caramelised apple purée, and potato rösti. The highlight was the braised beef featherbone, so tender it could be cut with a breadstick, served with roasted shallots, caramelised onion purée, and crispy French fries (ask for truffle fries for extra indulgence).

Breakfast at Brimstone can be enjoyed in your room at no extra cost (just submit your order the night before) or in The Stove. The spread includes classic full English options (sausage, bacon, crunchy hash browns), along with fruit, cereals, and small pastries.

Fact Box

Rooms: Rooms cost from £416.50 per night including breakfast, Reading Room treats, outdoor kit hire and Brimstone Spa access.

Website: brimstonehotel.co.uk

Address: Great Langdale, Ambleside LA22 9JD