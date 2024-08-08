Chicago is the best city in the USA.

Reader, before I get into why, I have a confession. I have never stepped foot in New York. In fact, I’ve spent little time in the States at all, except for a few days in LA, Nashville, San Diego, and Scottsdale. But I stand by it. Simply because I refuse to believe that a better city exists.

Some may say my love for Chicago is impulsive and irrational — akin to a late-night casino trip after too many beers. And in a way, they’d be right. It is a love built not necessarily on objective fact but on feeling. Still, there are obvious reasons why I, and many others, feel so enamoured by the City of Big Shoulders.

The locals

To start with, Chicagoans are not like typical city folk. They will curse about politics but they will also smile at you on the metro. They will ask you how you’re doing and care about the response. They will allow you into conversations you have no right to be in. They will compliment you on your sunglasses and call you out on your BS. They will invite you to a game of pool in dark, dive bars in the early hours if they see you looking lost, but will also leave you alone to ponder your thoughts if you appear content. It is here in the neighbourhood bars, like the Rainbo Club on Damen Avenue, that I first fell in love with the city.

The dive bars

Chicago does dive bars like no other place I’ve been. They can be raucous, often boozy, but always fun. Drinking a shot of malört (a pungent, aniseed-tasting liquer) in a dive feels somewhat of rite of passage for those visiting for the first time. You must try it, perhaps as part of a Chicago handshake (a combo of malört and a beer like Old Style or Miller High Life) at least once. Except at Rossi’s, a small, unassuming downtown bar with walls cluttered in beer memorabilia and ceilings draped in flags. Here, you should head to the fridge and pull out a Milk Stout Niro (a smooth, sweet stout) and chat to the locals – medical staff from the nearby hospital, city slickers, bartenders and musicians. You’ll find all kinds.

There is, however, one drinking spot I love more: The Old Town Ale House. This place feels like a Chicago institution. It’s in a quieter part of town opposite The Second City, the infamous comedy club, where Bill Murray, Tina Fey, and John Belushi all cut their teeth. The late chef and documentary maker Anthony Bourdain loved Old Town, and it’s easy to see why. This dark, woody bar pulls an excellent Guinness, has a warm vibe and attracts an diverse crowd.



There’s usually at least one fanatical Bourdain fan sitting at the bar alone and engaging the bartenders in lively conversation. You’ll also spot first dates snuggling in dark corners under gentle red lights and clusters of rowdy Chicagoans making wisecracks and shooting the breeze into the small hours.

On visiting, I suggest you order a pint, then head immediately to the jukebox to bang on some records. Tom Waits, The Band, David Bowie, it’s your choice, three tracks for a dollar. Then sit at the bar and allow your eyes to run along the walls clad in caricatures of big-hitting comedy legends. They sit alongside paintings of long-gone regulars and satirical political portraits. My favourite is Putin in a tutu, which sounds like a song by The Smiths.

Things to do

While Chicago’s nightlife and its many brilliant live music venues – the Empty Bottle, Green Mill, Kingston Mines, or Buddy Guy’s Legends – are what continues to excite me, the city has a raft of wholesome activities too. On sunny days, the beach beckons (Chicago has over 20 beaches on the banks of the Lake Michigan). Active folk may even jog or cycle along the 18-mile lakefront trail. Though I’ll more likely find a peaceful spot in one of the neighbourhood parks to sit and read or people-watch.

Millennium Park, which turned 20 this year, is one of my favourites as its skirted by skyscrapers yet somehow feels remote. It’s also home to the city’s iconic ‘Bean’ sculpture and Frank Gehry’s futuristic music venue, the Jay Pritzker Pavilion, which looks like something from the Transformers. The latter has free live music concerts in the summer, from laidback jazz to heel-stomping rock ‘n’ roll shows. A few years ago, I came across one of my favourite bands, Chicago-based Whitney, playing here for free. This serendipitous encounter sealed my love affair with the city.

The culture

Just a short stroll from the Jay Pritzker Pavilion, is arguable one of the world’s most impressive art galleries. The Art Institute of Chicago is the perfect rainy-day activity. You must, however, set half a day aside to get around as there’s a lot to see. It houses some of the greatest paintings of modern times, from Monet’s Water Lilies and Nighthawks by Edward Hopper to Grant Wood’s American Gothic and Georgia O’Keeffe’s Sky Above Clouds IV. Though if short on time but thirsty for culture, the WNDR, a smaller multi-sensory, immersive gallery with works by Yayoi Kusama, is superb.

Chicago’s iconic skyline is another thing that blows me away. I’d implore any new visitor to the city to take the architectural boat tour. You don’t just learn about how Chicago’s river flows backwards and is dyed green every St. Patrick’s Day, but how a devastating fire in 1871 is partly responsible for the diverse infrastructure here. From the neck-craning Willis Tower to the 100-story John Hancock Center and the brutalist dream that is Marina City (or the Jetson Towers). Fans of the written word will also enjoy wandering around the American Writers Museum or jumping on the L train up to Oak Park in the suburbs to see where Ernest Hemingway was born.

The food scene

After all that, you’ll be getting hungry. Thankfully, Chicago’s food scene is second to none and is regularly voted amongst the USA’s best foodie cities. If you’re a meat eater, it is important to visit Mr Beef to try a moist, doughy Italian beef sandwich slathered with sweet peppers — made famous by the shouty, sweary folk in The Bear. For something more flashy, there is also an abundance of fine-dining restaurants. Damarr Brown’s unpretentious, award-winning Virtue, specialising in hearty Southern cooking, is among the best.

Elsewhere, Daisies, a solid mid-range option, serves quality pasta dishes and an unusual cocktail: a mushroom margarita. I can’t recommend the tacos from Antique Taco in Wicker Park enough either, especially if you’re feeling a little dusty from the night before. Deep-dish pizza isn’t for me but Pequod’s or Lou Malnati’s are the go-to spots. For classic Chicago hotdogs, everybody knows to head to Portillo’s.

The feels

To feel like a real Chicagoan you could – and you should, always – head to Wrigleyville to watch the Cubs. There are few experiences more wholesome or unique than hearing “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” at a packed Wrigley Field for the first time. After the game, I usually head to Sluggers, a bonkers bar with a batting cage. I’ll act like a local by grabbing a Pabst Blue Ribbon, exchanging a few bucks for some plastic counters, and stepping up to the plate to swing at a few baseballs.



It was here, towards the end of my first visit to Chicago, that I swore my allegiance forever to the windy city. After a few beers, I nervously pulled on a helmet and stood in the cage for the firs time. A cackle of rowdy ball fans rattled the cage and heckled me from the sidelines. That was until I caught a beauty and they cheered like I was Ron Santo hitting a home run.



These moments are what I love most about Chicago and why – at least in me eyes – it is the best city in the USA. Don’t believe me? Go and see it for yourself.



