One of Stewart Lee’s all-time greatest jokes has been given a new lease of life by the unlikeliest of people.

The comedian’s sketch on the taxi driver who claims you can get arrested if you say you’re English is widely considered to be one of the comedian’s best gags.

And now, thanks to a certain Elon Musk, it has become more relevant than ever.

The Tesla billionaire has found himself in hot water after reposting an image of a fake news headline about the UK’s response to the recent riots which was put out by the co-leader of far-right political party, Britain First.

It claimed the government was considering creating temporary detainment camps on the Falkland Islands for those arrested during the recent riots, which is almost laughably untrue.

The story has all the hallmarks of the time Lee took a cab in London and learned about the harsh realities of being an Englishman in this day and age.

Or as it turns out, the harsh realities of filling in a form…

