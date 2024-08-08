Labour has suspended a councillor after he was filmed calling for the throats of anti-immigration protesters to be cut at a counter-demonstration in Walthamstow.

Footage of Dartford councillor Ricky Jones has emerged on social media which appears to show him inciting violence ahead of the peaceful march in east London.

Surrounded by a cheering crowd, Jones said: “We need to cut all their throats and get rid of them” in reference to the far-right demonstrators who have taken to the streets in the wake of the Southport stabbings.

A Labour spokesperson said: “This behaviour is completely unacceptable and it will not be tolerated. The councillor has been suspended from the party.”

After the video emerged, Reform UK leader Nigel Farage took to Twitter claiming Mr Jones should be arrrested if a two-tier legal system does not exist.

Tagging in the Metropolitan Police, he said: “This man should be arrested. If not, we know there is two-tier policing.”

The Metropolitan Police has been approached about the incident in Walthamstow for comment.

Disgusted to see a speaker at the Walthamstow anti-far right protest incite violence:



“They are disgusting, Nazi fascists and we need to cut all their throats and get rid of them all.”



This is unacceptable. Police must act, and so do @TSSAunion who he represents.



From 01:12 ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/VIUSOm89wp — David Challen (@David_Challen) August 8, 2024

Related: Elon Musk shares fake headline posted by British far-right party