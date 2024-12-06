An airline with two hubs in the UK have brought back their popular ‘All You Can Fly’ membership just in time for Christmas.

The initiative offers frequent flyers the opportunity to purchase a ‘season ticket’ with the low-cost airline which will give travellers the selection of 950 routes across Europe, North Africa, the Middle East and Asia.

If you know someone who travels a lot for work or for leisure, or is just keen to become more of a globetrotter in the coming months, this could be the perfect Christmas gift for them or yourself.

The offer sold out in just 48 hours when it first launched in August, and is expected to get snapped up quickly once again this time around as only a limited number of seats are available.

One all-you-can-fly pass is on sale for £495.69 (€599) and allows customers to book flights across a 12-month period to nearly 200 destinations in over 50 countries on 800 Wizz routes.

Customers can take daily flights with a flat booking fee of only £8.27 (€9.99).

As well as this, Wizz All You Can Fly does not include carry-on or checked baggage, just one small personal item of 40 x 30 x 20 cm maximum size.

This said, for travellers willing to transfer flights, Wizz Air connect much of Europe allowing the more intrepid traveller to reach most European capitals, Iceland, Dubai and even the Maldives.

Yes that’s right, for anyone willing to stick it out on three connecting flights via either Milan or Vienna and then Abu Dhabi, it is possible to fly from the UK to the Maldives for almost nothing.

The bulk of Wizz Air’s flights from the UK fly from London Luton and London Gatwick airports, operated by their UK division, Wizz Air UK.

However, the Hungarian airline does have routes from Aberdeen, Birmingham, Glasgow, Leeds and Liverpool providing a gateway to Europe and the world.

