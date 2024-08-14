An airline with two hubs in the UK has launched an all-you-can-fly yearly membership ticket for less than £450.

Wizz Air are offering frequent flyers the opportunity to purchase a ‘season ticket’ with the low-cost airline which will give travellers the selection of 950 routes across Europe, North Africa, the Middle East and Asia.

Keen adventurers will have to be fast however, as there are only 10,000 seats available and £450 is just the introductory price, with the fee set to rise to just over £500 after the 15 August.

However, once a membership has been secured, from the 25 September the owner will be able to fly to their hearts content taking to the skies the same way most of us hop on a bus.

Customers will be able to choose their destination up to 72 hours before the flight departs and with such a huge network there are some truly incredible options with routes from the UK to holiday hotspots including Egypt, Italy and Spain as well as plenty of Eastern Europe.

However, as with anything, there are always a couple caveats.

Although flights are free, membership holders will still have to pay a £9 booking fee to each flight segment, so a return trip would cost £18 for example.

As well as this, Wizz All You Can Fly does not include carry-on or checked baggage, just one small personal item of 40 x 30 x 20 cm maximum size.

This said, for travellers willing to transfer flights, Wizz Air connect much of Europe allowing the more intrepid traveller to reach most European capitals, Iceland, Dubai and even the Maldives.

Yes that’s right, for anyone willing to stick it out on three connecting flights via either Milan or Vienna and then Abu Dhabi, it is possible to fly from the UK to the Maldives for almost nothing.

The bulk of Wizz Air’s flights from the UK fly from London Luton and London Gatwick airports, operated by their UK division, Wizz Air UK.

However, the Hungarian airline does have routes from Aberdeen, Birmingham, Glasgow, Leeds and Liverpool providing a gateway to Europe and the world.

Wizz Air commercial officer Silvia Mosquera said: “We are thrilled to be the first to introduce this one-of-a-kind membership for travellers in Europe.

“The Wizz All You Can Fly membership will give customers hundreds of spontaneous travel options for a fixed price, giving them freedom to fly whenever is convenient without paying extra.”

The airline is also offering memberships for selected countries permitting a one way or return flight from a set country to any available international destination known as the Wizz Multi Pass subscription.

For the UK that means for just £55 you get a singular one way flight per month or for £110 any one return destination per month.

Prices vary depending on added extras.

Whether its the freedom of the skies or the excitement of a once a month escapade, this new membership sure will be tempting for frequent flyers looking to get out and explore.

Happy flying!

