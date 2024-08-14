Liz Truss stormed off stage after she became the latest victim of a Led By Donkeys stunt.

The former prime minister, who lasted just 49 days in the top job, was speaking at a pro-Trump event in America when a banner was unveiled showing a lettuce with the words: “I crashed the economy”.

The lettuce outlasted Truss after her radical tax-slashing agenda sent markets into shock, eventually leading to her demise after just weeks in charge.

She was reminded of the fact by Led By Donkeys in this wonderful stunt.

We just dropped in on Liz Truss’s pro-Trump speaking tour with a remote-controlled lettuce banner. She didn’t find it funny. 🥬 pic.twitter.com/jtSqaxycfF — Led By Donkeys (@ByDonkeys) August 13, 2024

Truss isn’t the only politician to become a victim of a Led By Donkeys banner stunt.

In June, a banner of Russian president Vladimir Putin expressing his support for the Reform UK leader Nigel Farage was unveiled halfway through his election speech.

It came after he courted criticism for allegedly repeating Vladimir Putin’s justification for the invasion of Ukraine.

🚨We just dropped in on Farage’s election rally with a beaming picture of Putin. Nigel was not pleased. pic.twitter.com/KeDiOMeyu6 — Led By Donkeys (@ByDonkeys) June 29, 2024

