A man who left school after year 9 says immigrants are to blame for him not being able to realise his dream of becoming a doctor.

Social media star ‘Halal Ham’ spoke to a patriot draped in a Union Jack outside a pub amid ongoing riots that have swept across the country in the wake of the tragic Southport stabbings.

Anti-immigrant sentiment has fuelled much of the disturbance, with hundreds of arrests made and custodial sentences being handed out for those involved in the upheaval.

One man, who goes by the name of Dave, spoke to Halal Ham in content that has been doing the rounds on social media.

Who is Halal Ham?

Born in 1995, Halal Ham is a popular social media star and YouTuber from Scunthorpe, England.

He is best known for his comedic content, from parody music videos to sketches and reactions of influencers videos – he does it all, and his fans love it.

He shares all his videos to his YouTube channel titled Call me Ham – which boasts an impressive 306k subscribers.

The social media sensation has also gained popularity over on TikTok – where tens of thousands of followers react to his content.

I can’t be a doctor

His latest interview with a man draped in a Union Jack flag outside a pub has now gone viral – with people unsure over whether it’s real or staged.

And based on what we’ve see come out of the riots so far – it’s easy to see why!

#Brexit ham complains how it can be a doctor because of foreigners taking its job.



Wait until you find out it left school and doesn’t have a medical degree 😂 pic.twitter.com/i0QPNSY1F2 — Joel Baccas 🇯🇲🇪🇺 (@JoelBaccas) August 12, 2024

