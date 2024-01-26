However, this trend has also coincided with people becoming more savvy when it comes to money. One location that is renowned for being expensive is London. However, there are a range of cheap activities to do if you know where to look. As many people agree that £5 is a reasonable amount of money to spend on an activity, it is worth exploring the 5 things to do in London for £5 or less. Firstly, spending less money on activities in London is not only a good way to save money, but it also means that you can do more activities on a budget.

Go to a Museum

When you are in London, it is a good idea to go to a variety of museums. Thankfully, there are a range of museums to see in this area that are completely free. For example, the Natural History Museum has free admission and is a wonderful experience for those who want to learn something new. The museum has a range of displays from various points in time including dinosaur remains, casts and fossils, Pompeii casts, huge mammal exhibits, a collection of meteorites and more. In addition, the National Gallery is also free admission and has a collection of over 2000 paintings that are all available to see. On top of this, The British Museum is absolutely free and it has a wide array of exhibits on ancient cultures, meaning that you will be able to spend hours here.

Take in a Chelsea FC Women’s game

London is famous for its sport. Chelsea FC women have been making huge strides recently, they’re top of the WSL having won 8 out of 10 games this season. It is just £5 to watch them play at their home ground in Kingston and their recent success means you’ll find most bookies will be making Emma Hayes’ team the favourites to retain the league in the manager’s last season before she takes the USWNT job. Fittingly, some betting sites have a minimum deposit of just £5 if you fancy backing them yourself. If Chelsea aren’t the team for you, you can also try close rivals Arsenal Women, although it’s slightly more expensive at £8 there.

Try the theatre

Of course, London is also known for having a wonderful theatre scene. This is why many people are flocking to the Globe Theatre which is where Shakespeare used to hold his plays. Not only is it the most authentic way to see a Shakespeare play but there are also tickets as cheap as £5. These are the standing tickets which allows you to get an authentic experience just as theatre goers did back in the day. A good tip to follow when trying to visit the Globe Theatre is to book in advance as these tickets get snapped up quickly.

Get some laughs from a comedian

In addition, if you are looking to experience a unique activity, visiting the old Soho boozer is a good idea. At the Blue Posts on a Wednesday night, you’ll get to see a formidable line-up of comedians for just a fiver. This is a great way to spend time with your friends while having a good laugh. They also have deals when it comes to drinks too, meaning that you can also save money in this way.

Get active

Lastly, for those who want to remain active when they are visiting London, it is a good idea to check out the various walks that are free. For example, there is the option to walk along The Regent’s Canal and Little Venice for free. As a scenic location, not only will you remain active during this walk, but you can also have a photo opportunity. Alternatively, Hyde park is also completely free and there is the option to take part in sporting activities such as playing football with your friends. It is particularly special to visit this area during the summer months when the weather is pleasant. During this time, you could even bring a picnic which saves you spending money on the nearby cafes or restaurants.

Overall, for those who are visiting London and are on a budget, there are a range of things that you can do. From visiting various free museums such as the Natural History Museum to checking out the free walks such as Hyde Park, the list is endless when it comes to enjoying yourself in London at no extra cost. Remember that if you are visiting London, to plan everything that you want to do in advance as this will ensure that you are getting the most out of your trip.