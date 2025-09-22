The internet is everywhere and has become a necessity in life, rather than a luxury. The digital revolution has completely changed how we work and consume. However, despite its ubiquity and its position as a necessity in an increasingly connected world, there are still communities even here in the UK that are underserved when it comes to access to reliable broadband services.

That’s why the UK government is pushing ahead with its transformative Project Gigabit. This is their programme to connect rural areas with gigabit-capable broadband by 2032. They predict that 99% of the country will subsequently have coverage, connecting almost 70 million people with high-speed internet as standard.

This is already one of the largest infrastructure projects in the country, especially since the cancellation of Phase Two of High Speed 2. Add to that the fact that quality broadband is a need for a workforce that is rapidly adopting remote working, and we have what could be the most consequential government programme in recent years.

The UK is a Nation That is Becoming Increasingly Online

The internet has become an integral part of almost every industry, and this is perhaps most evident in how we consume media and information. Gone are the days of terrestrial TV dominating the entertainment landscape, and newspapers have been a thing of the past for some time now. Instead, we have become a nation of internet users who choose to spend our leisure time online.

This has impacted all forms of entertainment media. For example, the online casino industry has replaced its brick-and-mortar counterpart for many people. Instead of going to a big town or city for a night at the casino, many are now choosing to play table games and slots on their computers or mobile devices. This is a parallel of how traditional video gaming jumped from the arcade into the home, and is now even cloud-based.

Then there are the streaming giants like Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime. In particular, Netflix began as a DVD-by-mail service, which was already seen as an innovation at a time when rental outlets dominated the market. Now, almost 70% of households are subscribed to a video-on-demand service, with many opting entirely for digital media as the standard.

Connecting a Workforce and Unlocking New Communities

While remote working has steadily fallen from its all-time high in 2020, it remains a key part of how the UK economy functions. Project Gigabit has the potential to unlock remote working as an even more viable opportunity. With the rising cost of living impacting many in the UK’s biggest towns and cities, this programme can widen the net for employers by opening up more rural communities where younger professionals can afford to live.

The UK is actually above the global average for working from home, according to reports. One of the primary reasons attributed to this is the increasing cost of rent and commuting to and from the office. With a significant portion of HS2 being cancelled, this allows the government to address a problem quickly, while having time to focus on the more costly and time-consuming transport infrastructure projects.

The government has also announced £15 billion in transport infrastructure upgrades this year, which suggests a holistic approach to boosting the UK economy. Together, this approach could reinforce industry in the country – specifically, a rapidly modernising and increasingly digital industry that requires both physical infrastructure and a framework for flexible remote work.

A Brighter Future for a UK Looking to Evolve

All of these point to a future in which the UK is a forward-thinking home to tech and digital workers. A country with nearly 100% coverage of high-speed internet is one that is future-proofed, at a time when we have already experienced the turmoil that can be caused by the need to enforce remote working.

If completed, this project may quietly be one of the most successful in the state’s history. While the Industrial Revolution was more obvious in its effects on the country, the digital revolution is just as influential – if not more so – and could be the make-or-break factor for the UK in a competitive world of work.