West Midlands Police have been forced to release a statement slamming false claims they investigated a child for ‘viewing a social media post.’

In recent days, footage has circulated online from a number of far-right accounts claiming to show two officers attempting to seize a child’s phone over a social media post they viewed.

But on Sunday, the force issued a statement clarifying their investigation and calling out the “heavily edited” and “misleading” video.

West Midlands Police explained they were investigating a malicious communications offence following a complaint from a member of the public that a fake social media account had been created to send indecent messages of “an incredibly serious nature”.

We've seen reports that we are investigating a child for 'viewing a social media post'. This is completely false.



We're investigating the creation of a fake social media account which has been used to send indecent messages.



The footage was taken during an interaction with the mother of a 13-year-old suspect during a visit to her home on September 13.

The force said reports they were investigating a child for “viewing a social media post” were “completely incorrect.”

“We are investigating after a complaint from a member of the public that a fake social media account had been created in their name and had been used to send indecent messages,” the statement continued.

“The offence being investigated is one of malicious communications – sending indecent or grossly offensive communication to cause distress or anxiety. The messages are of an incredibly serious nature and have caused serious concern for the victim.

“Officers made a number of attempts to speak to a suspect, a teenage girl, at her home address in Walsall earlier this month as part of the investigation.”

The officers had told the child’s mother they needed to speak to the teenager and recover her mobile as part of an investigation.

West Midlands Police explained the girl had “attended a police station for a voluntary interview, and the investigation continues.”

They added: “We are aware of a brief and heavily edited video clip showing part of the 13 September visit. The clip is misleading, and we have reviewed a 10-minute body worn video recording showing the full exchange.”