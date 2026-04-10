The headphones are similar to Apple without the price tag

Shoppers are rushing to snap up a pair of noise cancelling headphones that have been slashed to less than £10.

The popular pair of overhead earphones from Obero have dropped to just £6.49 as part of a deal on Wowcher.

They’re designed to be lightweight and comfortable for long-listening sessions at home, work or on-the-go and you can fully immerse in the sound.

The headphones also look very similar to the popular Apple version – but at a fraction of the price.

The Apple AirPods Max are priced at an eye-watering £424 on the likes of Amazon, and although the quality might be the ‘best on the market’, they might not suit everyone’s budget.

So instead, you can get these dupe versions which boast active noise reduction to block out distractions and help you immerse yourself in music and calls.

They have Hi-Fi sound with 40mm drivers to enjoy rich bass and crips highs, and a stable 10-metre range to enable ‘seamless pairing’.

The headphones have long-lasting battery, with up to 10 hours of continuous playtime, and they recharge fully in just two hours.

You can take hands-free calls with clear voice pickup, and manage volume, tracks, and calls with the integrated controls on the side of the headphones.

If you’re wondering what’s available from £6.49, then you can choose from five colours: red, black, blue, green, or silver and receive ‘speedy’ delivery with the Wowcher deal.

The deal has proven popular, with more than 14,000 pairs already snapped up, and it’s not expected to be around for long.

To shop the deal on the Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Headphones head to Wowcher here.